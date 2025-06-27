2025 Dutch Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

The opening day of the Dutch Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round ten of the championship, in the Netherlands at Assen, saw Luca Lunetta get to grips with the very different conditions for Practice to lead the riders into Q2 with the top time.

The SIC58 Squadra Corse rider was in a substantial group on track in the closing stages, using the three riders ahead as a marker to move from sixth to top of the timesheets with just two minutes remaining.

The best of 1m 40.053s held firm at the top of the standings for the Honda rider, as the battle for the final Q2 spots raged on to the chequered flag at a now dry Assen.

After surviving an early run through the gravel, a late effort form David Munoz saw him up to second, a response to being in the Q1 drop zone, quickly fixing the issue for the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider, who finished just 0.209s slower on his KTM.

Joel Kelso was third for LevelUp - MTA, with the KTM rider having sat up just moments before on a busy track, with Marcos Uriarte needing to do the same, ruining a late run for Alvaro Carpe behind.

Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda was again running with the other Red Bulls for much of the session and lead the way until Lunetta took over at the top, the Ajo rider an eventual fourth for the Ajo team.

Top rookie Valentin Perrone was glued to his factory teammate on track, helping the Tech3 rider to fifth.

David Almansa was a late faller in Practice, with red sectors lit up he found himself sat in the gravel. The Leopard rider was topping the timesheets at the time of his crash, dropping to sixth, and cancelling the laps for some of the riders directly behind him as the yellow flags waved, including Carpe.

Scott Ogden worked his way up to a solid seventh for CIP Green Power, just quicker than Dennis Foggia. Who had avoided much of the earlier damp conditions finishing FP1 25th, to return for a healthier eighth for the Aspar team.

Adrian Fernandez was ninth quickest in the afternoon on the second Leopard entry, with Riccardo Rossi completing the top ten for Rivacold Snipers.

2025 Dutch Moto3 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 40.053s 2 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.209s 3 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.392s 4 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.402s 5 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.409s 6 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.510s 7 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.526s 8 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.580s 9 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.583s 10 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.591s 11 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.597s 12 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.602s 13 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.651s 14 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.678s 15 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.719s 16 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.727s 17 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.784s 18 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.797s 19 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.898s 20 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.959s 21 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.313s 22 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.620s 23 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.870s 24 Leonardo Abruzzo ITA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.886s 25 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +2.663s 26 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +2.672s

Jacob Roulstone, like Foggia was not on pace in FP1, placing last in that session, before he too picked up the pace to guarantee a Q2 spot, eleventh fastest for the Tech3 squad.

Snipers rider Nicola Carraro, Dynavolt rookie Guido Pini also made the cut, with Angel Piqueras just managing to hold onto 14th spot for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

Stefano Nepa was the first rider out and into Q1, shuffled back to 15th.



After his cancelled lap behind Almansa and need to avoid Kelso, Alvaro Carpe was up against it, the rookie did improve late on but only enough to move form 22nd to 18th on his final run for Red Bull KTM Ajo.



Another rider who ran well in the morning, Mugello race winner Maximo Quiles also found himself struggling in the close session, down in 20th when the clock hit zero.

Several other riders who are Q2 capable also failed to move directly to that session - Taiyo Furusato will be back in Q1, along with fellow Japanese rider Ryusei Yamanaka.

Cormac Buchanan, another rider to have looked to have found a level in FP1 was also off the pace in Practice, down in 23rd.

Eddie O’Shea was 26th after an early crash disrupted his progress for MLav Racing.

The opening session of the weekend saw Moto3 out on track for FP1 in sketchy conditions, with the weather now dry and humid, but no dry line forming.

The session was lead by rookies, with Carpe ahead of Quiles and Buchanan in fourth. Piqueras and Fernandez also featured in the top five.

Buchanan pulled off a huge save, at the difficult turn four through five hairpin, glancing his bike screen as he was shot forward, only to hold that and save again, ending up with both legs on the same side of the bike, using his feet to bring himself to a stop on the grass, preventing what looked certain to be a huge fall.

Moments later, the BOE rider had ran out of luck, one of a series of crashes which came thick and fast, with Carpe, Eddie O’Shea and Piqueras all also off, and leading to a trip to the medical centre for Riccardo Rossi.

There was just over three minutes left as the red flag was brought out, but no improvements were made when the bikes returned to track. The cause was later found to be a cracked oil cooler on Almansa’s bike - who had returned to the pits at the time with an issue, missing the final minutes,

Moto3 has Junior GP rider Leonardo Abruzzo (24th) filling in for Vincente Perez at MLav Racing after he picked up an injury at Mugello. Ruche Moodley also got hurt in Italy, leading to another return for Jakob Rosenthaler(25th), this time as DENSSI Racing - BOE. Marcos Uriarte continues in place of Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA.