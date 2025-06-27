2025 Dutch Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Netherlands Grand Prix (Round 10), where Luca Lunetta rose to the top at a drying Assen to finish Friday fastest.

Luca Lunetta, Moto3, 2025
Luca Lunetta, Moto3, 2025
© Gold & Goose

The opening day of the Dutch Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round ten of the championship, in the Netherlands at Assen, saw Luca Lunetta get to grips with the very different conditions for Practice to lead the riders into Q2 with the top time.

The SIC58 Squadra Corse rider was in a substantial group on track in the closing stages, using the three riders ahead as a marker to move from sixth to top of the timesheets with just two minutes remaining.

The best of 1m 40.053s held firm at the top of the standings for the Honda rider, as the battle for the final Q2 spots raged on to the chequered flag at a now dry Assen.

After surviving an early run through the gravel, a late effort form David Munoz saw him up to second, a response to being in the Q1 drop zone, quickly fixing the issue for the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider, who finished just 0.209s slower on his KTM.

 

Joel Kelso was third for LevelUp - MTA, with the KTM rider having sat up just moments before on a busy track, with Marcos Uriarte needing to do the same, ruining a late run for Alvaro Carpe behind.

Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda was again running with the other Red Bulls for much of the session and lead the way until Lunetta took over at the top, the Ajo rider an eventual fourth for the Ajo team.
Top rookie Valentin Perrone was glued to his factory teammate on track, helping the Tech3 rider to fifth.

David Almansa was a late faller in Practice, with red sectors lit up he found himself sat in the gravel. The Leopard rider was topping the timesheets at the time of his crash, dropping to sixth, and cancelling the laps for some of the riders directly behind him as the yellow flags waved, including Carpe.

Scott Ogden worked his way up to a solid seventh for CIP Green Power, just quicker than Dennis Foggia. Who had avoided much of the earlier damp conditions finishing FP1 25th, to return for a healthier eighth for the Aspar team.

Adrian Fernandez was ninth quickest in the afternoon on the second Leopard entry, with Riccardo Rossi completing the top ten for Rivacold Snipers.

2025 Dutch Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1m 40.053s
2David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.209s
3Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.392s
4Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.402s
5Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.409s
6David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.510s
7Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.526s
8Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.580s
9Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.583s
10Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.591s
11Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.597s
12Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.602s
13Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.651s
14Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.678s
15Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.719s
16Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.727s
17Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.784s
18Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.797s
19Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.898s
20Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.959s
21Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.313s
22Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.620s
23Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.870s
24Leonardo  AbruzzoITAGRYD -  MLav Racing (Honda)+1.886s
25Jakob RosenthalerAUTDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+2.663s
26Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+2.672s

Jacob Roulstone, like Foggia was not on pace in FP1, placing last in that session, before he too picked up the pace to guarantee a Q2 spot, eleventh fastest for the Tech3 squad.

Snipers rider Nicola Carraro, Dynavolt rookie Guido Pini also made the cut, with Angel Piqueras just managing to hold onto 14th spot for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

Stefano Nepa was the first rider out and into Q1, shuffled back to 15th.


After his cancelled lap behind Almansa and need to avoid Kelso, Alvaro Carpe was up against it, the rookie did improve late on but only enough to move form 22nd to 18th on his final run for Red Bull KTM Ajo.


Another rider who ran well in the morning, Mugello race winner Maximo Quiles also found himself struggling in the close session, down in 20th when the clock hit zero.

Several other riders who are Q2 capable also failed to move directly to that session - Taiyo Furusato will be back in Q1, along with fellow Japanese rider Ryusei Yamanaka.

Cormac Buchanan, another rider to have looked to have found a level in FP1 was also off the pace in Practice, down in 23rd.

Eddie O’Shea was 26th after an early crash disrupted his progress for MLav Racing.

The opening session of the weekend saw Moto3 out on track for FP1 in sketchy conditions, with the weather now dry and humid, but no dry line forming.

The session was lead by rookies, with Carpe ahead of Quiles and  Buchanan in fourth. Piqueras and Fernandez also featured in the top five.

Buchanan pulled off a huge save, at the difficult turn four through five hairpin, glancing his bike screen as he was shot forward, only to hold that and save again, ending up with both legs on the same side of the bike, using his feet to bring himself to a stop on the grass, preventing what looked certain to be a huge fall.

Moments later, the BOE rider had ran out of luck, one of a series of crashes which came thick and fast, with Carpe, Eddie O’Shea and Piqueras all also off, and leading to a trip to the medical centre for Riccardo Rossi.

There was just over three minutes left as the red flag was brought out, but no improvements were made when the bikes returned to track. The cause was later found to be a cracked oil cooler on Almansa’s bike - who had returned to the pits at the time with an issue, missing the final minutes,

Moto3 has Junior GP rider Leonardo Abruzzo (24th) filling in for Vincente Perez at MLav Racing after he picked up an injury at Mugello. Ruche Moodley also got hurt in Italy, leading to another return for Jakob Rosenthaler(25th), this time as DENSSI Racing - BOE. Marcos Uriarte continues in place of Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA.

2025 Dutch Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRider3sTeamTime
1Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 46.078s
2Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.111s
3Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.379s
4Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+0.453s
5Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.494s
6David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.729s
7Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.905s
8Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.018s
9Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.257s
10Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.437s
11Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.653s
12Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.804s
13Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.835s
14Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.906s
15Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.989s
16Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.369s
17Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.502s
18David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.589s
19Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.698s
20Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.729s
21Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.910s
22Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.942s
23Leonardo  AbruzzoITAGRYD -  MLav Racing (Honda)+3.429s
24Jakob RosenthalerAUTDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+3.766s
25Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+4.161s
26Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+4.762s

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
3m ago
Pedro Acosta explains “strange” aspect which caused Dutch MotoGP crashes
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP News
25m ago
“Great improvement” lifts Fabio Quartararo to fastest time in Assen practice
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
36m ago
Valentino Rossi causes a stir with odd social media behaviour
Valentino Rossi, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
39m ago
Update on Marc Marquez's condition after two heavy crashes at Dutch MotoGP
Marc Marquez
F1 Results
40m ago
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Lando Norris

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli urged “to think a bit more” as criticism grows
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia hint at imminent Jorge Martin test return - but won't "push" him to race
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Everything Toto Wolff said - and didn’t say - about signing Max Verstappen
George Russell and Max Verstappen
F1
1h ago
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
Max Verstappen
MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Friday Practice Results
Quartararo, 2025 Dutch MotoGP