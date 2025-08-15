Lewis Hamilton worrying body language spotted in a queue of six F1 drivers

Lewis Hamilton was spotted exhibiting worrying body language in a snapshot that TV cameras did not catch in Hungary.

Hamilton’s claim that he is ‘useless’ and Ferrari could replace him on Saturday at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix has generated concern and debate throughout the summer break.

But another moment, after the grand prix in which he finished 12th, has now been raised.

“Everyone wants him back to winning ways but he’s struggling and he was hard on himself,” Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen told the F1 Nation podcast.

“His home race at Silverstone didn’t go to plan. Then he goes to a race where he has eight wins. It must be really hard.

“To see Lewis lining up, after the race, when he had to get weighed, he kept his helmet on. There were five or six drivers before him to get weighed.

“He takes it hard. It’s tough to see.”

F1 drivers get weighed after a grand prix to ensure that they, and the car, are above a minimum weight threshold. There are also health reasons for weighing F1 drivers are a race.

But Lewis Hamilton’s choice to hide his face by keeping his helmet on is arguably another sign to worry about amid a dreadful period in his career.

Ferrari suspension did not help Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari © XPB Images

Ferrari introduced a new floor upgrade from the F1 Belgian Grand Prix designed to tackle their ride-height issues.

But as Hamilton slumped in Hungary qualifying, while Charles Leclerc grabbed pole position, he was left needing even more help.

“Involuntarily, this new suspension is giving more to Charles and less to Lewis. Not by design,” journalist Diego Mejia told the F1 Nation podcast.

“Lewis has not spoken positively about the new suspension.

“It’s the first time Lewis was not in Q3 here, apart from 2014 when the car was on fire.

“I don’t think he has suddenly forgotten how to do things. But this car isn’t suiting his style. He isn’t finding any answers to get the speed that Charles is able to deliver.”

Tom Clarkson added: “I’ve never heard him talk himself down to that extent. I don’t know what he’s trying to achieve.”

Mejia replied: “It comes across as pure emotion, and frustration at not having answers.

“When your teammate is on pole, and you are in Q2 when they have brought new parts for the car, what else can you say?

“It will be a reset next year. Ferrari are looking forward to the reset. They will know, hopefully, why he struggled with this car, and they will bring more of what will bring his speed out.”

Hamilton has had the summer break to reflect on his drab weekend in Hungary. F1 resumes with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

The F1 2026 regulations will soon arrive which offer a fresh start, and hope, to every team and driver.