Damon Hill left shocked by resurfaced footage of a near-miss with a dog

Heinz-Harald Frentzen has retold the story of Damon Hill almost colliding with a dog during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend in 1994.

On a rain-soaked Hungaroring in practice, a stray dog wandered on the start/finish straight while the cars were still circulating the track at full speeds.

It briefly stayed on the racing line before darting back to the run-off area, seemingly after noticing a car charging towards it.

It was Hill in the famous No. 0 Williams FW16 who was coming his way, although the dog was clear of the track by the time the Briton went past the finish line.

Frentzen shared a video of the incident on social media website X, showcasing how close Hill came to inadvertently hitting the animal.

Surprisingly, the 1996 F1 champion has no memory of the incident, writing on X: “Blow me down with a feather! I have no recollection of that!”

Blow me down with a feather! I have no recollection of that! 😂🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/9ZYqj2ZMjz — Damon Hill (@HillF1) August 15, 2025

The exchange also sheds light on the relationship between Frentzen and Hill, who raced against each other in F1 in the 1990s.

Famously, Williams dropped Hill after he won the 1996 title to make room for Frentzen, with the Briton moving to Arrows the following year.

However, the two were united at Jordan in 1999, in what turned out to be the final year of Hill’s F1 career.

Frentzen finished third in the championship that season with victories at Magny-Cours and Monza, while Hill ended in a distant 12th place with a best finish of fourth.