Guenther Steiner says Lewis Hamilton woe isn't due to age - he has a rival theory

Former Guenther Steiner doesn’t think Lewis Hamilton’s advancing age is behind his struggles at Ferrari in the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Hamilton caused a stir after qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix when he branded himself “useless” and suggested that Ferrari should find a more capable replacement for him.

Those comments followed a relatively difficult first half of the season with the Scuderia during which he had consistently lagged behind his younger and less experienced teammate Charles Leclerc.

While the Monegasque driver has scored five podiums and one pole position so far this year, Hamilton has never finished higher than fourth in a Sunday race driving the SF-25.

Critics have pointed to several reasons behind the seven-time world champion’s decline in form after the 2021 season, including the switch to ground-effect cars and his increasing age.

The Briton is currently on a multi-year contract with Ferrari, and he would almost be 41 years old by the time the 2025 season finishes in December.

However, Steiner doesn’t believe Hamilton’s age is what is stopping him from settling in at Ferrari, saying he still appears physically fit to carry on in F1 for a number of years.

“Age always plays a role, I notice it myself, but he's in top shape,” Steiner told Web.de. “Sure, you don't get faster with age, but he can definitely drive at a good level for a few more years.

“But if you're no longer having the joy, if you notice you're just struggling, then it's no use. Then it's better to say: I tried it, it didn't work, and I'm quitting.”

Steiner feels Hamilton’s troubles stem instead from a loss of belief in his abilities after his early performances failed to match the lofty expectations he had set for himself.

“He's lost his self-confidence,” said the 60-year-old. “If you no longer believe in yourself, you can't perform.

“You just have to remember when his move to Ferrari was announced, it was a huge hype. For me too. The seven-time world champion with the Scuderia, it sounded like a fairytale.

“And of course, he had high hopes for himself. But when reality doesn't live up to expectations, you lose confidence in yourself.”