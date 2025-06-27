2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 10 of 22.

2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'32.216s12/13309k
2Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.313s18/20310k
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.354s20/21312k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.393s16/21315k
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.673s17/18308k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.740s12/21304k
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.899s16/17308k
8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.928s19/19308k
9Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.933s19/19308k
10Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.935s20/21309k
11Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.965s14/19309k
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.015s21/22305k
13Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+1.048s17/20303k
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.123s13/20304k
15Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.162s18/19308k
16Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.207s18/18306k
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.399s19/21308k
18Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+1.406s18/20305k
19Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.607s14/18304k
20Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.707s20/21311k
21Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+2.079s15/20308k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.593s18/19307k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 31.866s (2024)

Marc Marquez returns from a big early accident to lead a delayed Free Practice 1 for the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The 45-minute session started almost an hour late due to a major clean-up for an oil spill in the wet Moto3 session. The delay meant conditions were dry enough for slicks when the green lights eventually went on for the premier-class.

Just eight minutes later Marc Marquez was rolling through the Turn 15 gravel trap after losing the rear, then the front, of his Ducati at almost 200km/h.

Worryingly, the Spaniard immediately removed his left glove and began examining his hand.

Returning to the paddock on a scooter, a sore Marquez walked slowly into the team truck, followed by Dr. Angel Charte, MotoGP medical director.

Described as ‘very sore’, with his left forearm and hand the main concern, Marquez was nonetheless back in the garage by the midway stage and left pitlane again with 20 minutes to go.

Marquez is reported to have explained that he downshifted too quickly, causing the rear to slide and triggering his crash.

The discomfort didn’t appear to slow him down, with Marquez putting his spare red machine on top of the timesheets on his seventh lap. He later improved again to finish 0.313s clear of the field.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales began his latest quest for an RC16 podium with a promising second place, splitting the Lenovo machines.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi featured at the front on his way to third, ahead of early leader and defending winner Francesco Bagnaia.

VR46s Fabio di Giannantonio was fifth with Fabio Quartararo frustrated at his shaking M1 on the way to sixth.

Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer saved a huge rear slide at Turn 12 in the closing stages.

This afternoon’s one-hour practice, which will decide the top ten riders for direct access to Qualifying 2, is due to start at 3pm local time.

HRC’s Luca Marini is still recovering from multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan last month.

Marini is replaced by Honda test and wild-card rider Aleix Espargaro, who memorably charged through the field to claim fourth place - just 2.5s behind the winner - with Aprilia in 2022.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Yamaha will race with a special 'Noriyuki Haga' R7 livery as part of the company's 70th anniversary celebrations, on Sunday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

