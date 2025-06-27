2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'32.216s 12/13 309k 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.313s 18/20 310k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.354s 20/21 312k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.393s 16/21 315k 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.673s 17/18 308k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.740s 12/21 304k 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.899s 16/17 308k 8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.928s 19/19 308k 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.933s 19/19 308k 10 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.935s 20/21 309k 11 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.965s 14/19 309k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.015s 21/22 305k 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +1.048s 17/20 303k 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.123s 13/20 304k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.162s 18/19 308k 16 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.207s 18/18 306k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.399s 19/21 308k 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +1.406s 18/20 305k 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.607s 14/18 304k 20 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.707s 20/21 311k 21 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +2.079s 15/20 308k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.593s 18/19 307k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 31.866s (2024)

Marc Marquez returns from a big early accident to lead a delayed Free Practice 1 for the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The 45-minute session started almost an hour late due to a major clean-up for an oil spill in the wet Moto3 session. The delay meant conditions were dry enough for slicks when the green lights eventually went on for the premier-class.

Just eight minutes later Marc Marquez was rolling through the Turn 15 gravel trap after losing the rear, then the front, of his Ducati at almost 200km/h.

Worryingly, the Spaniard immediately removed his left glove and began examining his hand.

Returning to the paddock on a scooter, a sore Marquez walked slowly into the team truck, followed by Dr. Angel Charte, MotoGP medical director.

Described as ‘very sore’, with his left forearm and hand the main concern, Marquez was nonetheless back in the garage by the midway stage and left pitlane again with 20 minutes to go.

Marquez is reported to have explained that he downshifted too quickly, causing the rear to slide and triggering his crash.

The discomfort didn’t appear to slow him down, with Marquez putting his spare red machine on top of the timesheets on his seventh lap. He later improved again to finish 0.313s clear of the field.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales began his latest quest for an RC16 podium with a promising second place, splitting the Lenovo machines.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi featured at the front on his way to third, ahead of early leader and defending winner Francesco Bagnaia.

VR46s Fabio di Giannantonio was fifth with Fabio Quartararo frustrated at his shaking M1 on the way to sixth.

Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer saved a huge rear slide at Turn 12 in the closing stages.

This afternoon’s one-hour practice, which will decide the top ten riders for direct access to Qualifying 2, is due to start at 3pm local time.

HRC’s Luca Marini is still recovering from multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan last month.

Marini is replaced by Honda test and wild-card rider Aleix Espargaro, who memorably charged through the field to claim fourth place - just 2.5s behind the winner - with Aprilia in 2022.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Yamaha will race with a special 'Noriyuki Haga' R7 livery as part of the company's 70th anniversary celebrations, on Sunday.