Daniel Ricciardo "trying to figure out who I am" after abrupt F1 exit

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up about adjusting to life since his F1 exit.

The 36-year-old Australian abruptly left F1 in the second half of the 2024 season when he was replaced at the then-named AlphaTauri squad (now Racing Bulls) by Liam Lawson following last year’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Ricciardo endured a tumultuous final few years in F1, having spent 2023 on the sidelines as Red Bull’s reserve following a largely disappointing stint at McLaren. Ricciardo struggled for form upon his return in 2024 and has not raced since.

Following his F1 exit, Ricciardo has focused on business ventures including his international wine company DR3 Wines and clothes brand Enchante. He has kept a relatively low profile and does not appear interested in returning to motorsport.

Speaking during the Ray White Connect conference at The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Queesnland back in his native Australia, Ricciardo gave an honest insight into his new life and priorities.

“Well, I haven’t been shaving my face. The beard is my comfort right now," Ricciardo said.

”This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness.

"I’ve had a lot of time, I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly, which was a bonus. I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver. I’ve come to appreciate the little things more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends.

"I’ve always been driven and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener.”

Daniel Ricciardo’s decline explained

Former grand prix winner David Coulthard believes the main reason for Ricciardo’s sudden career decline was because he lost the “need to succeed” following his decision to quit Red Bull at the end of 2018.

“You evolve as life goes on and you see some drivers who evolve well. You see others that get affected by the success and that affects their trajectory,” Coulthard said during an appearance on the High Performance podcast.

“Daniel Ricciardo will be an example of that. One of the bright young talents who arrived in F1, one of the best overtakers of his generation, always exciting to watch.

“Just suddenly when he left Red Bull, Renault was okayish, and at McLaren, Lando outperformed him both years even though Daniel won a race.

“And then it never really worked out again at AlphaTauri. Now he is happily retired, I assume, [as] a wealthy individual. But it all felt like it was condensed into too short a period.”

Coulthard went on to add: “In life you gain baggage as you go through your life. If you are poorer, that's a Tesco bag with a few clothes inside. If you are rich, it's a Louis Vuitton.

“Other bags are available, but it all has to be carried. So whether it's baggage of wealth or success or whether it's baggage of poverty and difficulty, it's got to be carried to try and to get to the next opportunity.

“For some people maybe they are not able to let go and actually take themselves back to the moment that was the freest point that saw their performance at the highest level.

“As we evolve, some people evolve into another phase of life where they don't have that need, they don't have that desire.

“Martin Brundle used the expression, ‘you don't lose the speed, you lose the need’ and I liken it to a boxer. I'm gonna imagine every boxer has been knocked down at a certain point whether that's in training or any early fight.

“When they are young, they are [looking] up and their eyes are everywhere but their need to succeed is so strong it overcomes that hurt.

"They get a bit older and they've got wealth and success and they go down and you see them. 'Did he say five or six [during the countdown]?'. I'll just stay here a bit longer'. 'Oh, he didn't make the count. Well, I earned the money, I don't want to get punched in the head anymore’.

"They've lost the need to take the punches."