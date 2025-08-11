New setback for Lewis Hamilton as business venture enters liquidation

Lewis Hamilton-backed restaurant chain Neat Burger has entered liquidation after years of mounting losses, according to documents filed with Companies House.

On 22nd July, Neat Burger held a general meeting to pass a special resolution to wind up the company on a “voluntary basis”. Liquidators were authorised to issue remaining assets of the company to shareholders.

Subsequently, an insolvency form was issued by the liquidators at FRP Advisory, which was processed by the Companies House on 31st July

The insolvency notice confirmed that the primary shareholders believed Neat Burger would be able to pay all its debts in full, together with interest, within 12 months.

Neat Burgers held assets worth £1,279,044 as on 2nd July 2025, most of which were tied up in investments.

“Do solemnly and sincerely declare that we have made a full enquiry into the affairs of this company, and that, having done so, we have formed the opinion that this company will be able to pay its debts in full together with interest at the official rate within a period of 12 months, from the commencement of the winding up,” the shareholders said.

“We append a statement of the company's assets and liabilities as at 2 July 2025 being the latest practicable date before the making of this declaration. We make this solemn declaration, conscientiously believing it to be true, and by virtue of the provisions of the Statutory Declarations Act 1835.”

Lewis Hamilton’s food chain shuts door

Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton launched the plant-based food chain Neat Burgers in 2019 shortly after adopting a vegan diet.

The company opened its first restaurant at Regent Street in London and quickly expanded to key international destinations, including Milan and New York.

It operated eight restaurants in London at its peak, but they were progressively closed in recent years, with the last two UK-based restaurants shutting earlier this year.

Neat Burger had struggled to turn up a profit in its six years in the business, recording losses of £7.86 million in 2022, the most recent year for which its accounts are publicly available.

Apart from Hamilton, the company counted several other A-list celebrities as investors, including Hollywood star Leonardo di Caprio and Belgian footballer Thibaut Courtois.