Lewis Hamilton bluntly told where he’s gone wrong outside of Ferrari car

The voices of discontent with Lewis Hamilton in Italy are growing - and he’s been told what he’s done wrong outside of the car.

Hamilton’s maiden year in famous Ferrari red has not gone to plan and he departed for the summer break making bleak statements about his present and future.

After calling himself ‘useless’ then refusing to backtrack, he did insist that he planned on competing at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix - hardly a ringing endorsement of his hopes.

His disappointed body language and his negative remarks in media interviews have been spotted by Matteo Bobbi, a GT racing champion and commentator at Sky Italia whose voice the Tifosi hear on TV.

"I was disappointed,” he told Gazzetta about Hamilton’s downbeat interviews in Hungary.

“I would like to see him in interviews always with broad shoulders, with the awareness of being a seven-time world champion.”

Lewis Hamilton told not to 'forget who he really is'

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari © XPB Images

Hamilton’s disappointment on Saturday at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix was because he qualified 12th while teammate Charles Leclerc was on pole.

Leclerc then finished fourth in the grand prix, again outshining Hamilton.

Hamilton has had little to shout about since winning the sprint race in China.

"Hamilton must be the first not to forget who he really is,” Bobbi said.

“Lewis is still capable of going fast. He just needs to unlock, especially mentally, a result would be enough and things would be different."

He continued: "I think Lewis Hamilton has done well for the team, bringing his vision, that of a champion used to winning with a team that is totally different in methods to Ferrari.

“And also to Leclerc, giving him more awareness of his speed. It is to himself that he has not done well.

"He is not demotivated, it would not be like him. Frustrated, yes.

“Before, any of his gestures, habits, turned into success. Today this is no longer the case.

“And now the doubt arises inside Lewis: "will I be able to go back to what I was before?’”

That self-doubt has been evident from Hamilton for some time, culminating in Hungary.

After the F1 summer break, racing resumes at the Dutch Grand Prix.