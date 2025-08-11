Toto Wolff drops ‘watch this space’ hint about Valtteri Bottas F1 return

Is Valtteri Bottas on the verge of securing a full-time F1 return?

Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has strongly indicated that Valtteri Bottas is close to securing a full-time return to F1.

Bottas has been acting as Mercedes’ reserve driver during the 2025 season after losing his seat at Sauber at the end of 2024 following three campaigns with the Swiss outfit.

The 35-year-old Finn and 10-time grand prix winner has had his sights set on an F1 comeback ever since and Wolff has hinted that Bottas could be about to get his wish.

"Obviously, Valtteri has been part of the Mercedes family for a long, long time," Wolff said during a ‘mid-season review’ video released by Mercedes.

"He is a driver where, if some of our drivers had fish poisoning, you put him in the car and he's going to be absolutely on pace. That's great to know - that your reserve and third driver is as quick as it gets.

"Obviously, with Valtteri, he deserves a race seat. Hopefully, that door is going to open. Watch this space."

Bottas tipped for Cadillac F1 seat

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas

Bottas has been strongly tipped as one of the leading candidates to join the new Cadillac F1 team when they join the grid in 2026.

Cadillac are known to be looking to sign at least one experienced F1 driver for their line-up and Bottas fits the bill.

“I think we need to look holistically at what Cadillac are trying to achieve,” F1 reporter and presenter Lawrence Barretto said.

“And I think they want to hit the ground running as quickly as possible, and they want to find a way for the team to be able to build quite quickly. And I think then you therefore need experience, and I think that Valtteri and Checo together can potentially offer that.

"You've got Valtteri here. He stayed hungry in the paddock. He took this gig as Mercedes reserve. He's thrown himself into all of the social media work that they get him to do.

“He is available for everything. But he's doing the important stuff. He's in the simulator, he's across all the engineering meetings, he understands the development of the 2026 Mercedes, which I think could be significant.

"He's got immense experience of the Mercedes power unit. He obviously had the Ferrari power unit when he was at Sauber. I'm making a checklist that it's impossible to say no to Valtteri Bottas, and I think that's why those two are the favourites to join that team because I think they need that kind of experience.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
A Ducati rider was "so far away" but is now threatening to upstage rivals
1m ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Czech MotoGP
BSB News
Injured BSB duo caught up in worrying Thruxton crash receive heartfelt messages
20m ago
BSB
F1 News
Toto Wolff drops ‘watch this space’ hint about Valtteri Bottas F1 return
46m ago
Toto Wolff
BSB News
Glenn Irwin after Yamaha BSB debut: “I feel like I’ve been hit by a bus!”
46m ago
Glenn Irwin, Nirtous Competition, 2025 Thruxton BSB
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton sets record straight on why he sent documents to Ferrari F1
52m ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve to race at Goodwood Revival festival
1h ago
Jacques Villeneuve
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in spotlight to tackle Austrian MotoGP brake rule
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia
RR News
Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness had mixed luck in truck race outing
1h ago
John McGuinness, International Truck Prix
NASCAR News
Connor Zilisch’s health update after shocking fall during NASCAR victory celebrations
1h ago
Connor Zilisch
MotoGP News
Bad luck forces Miguel Oliveira to miss a big chance which Jack Miller grabbed
1h ago
Jack Miller