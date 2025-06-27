PICTURES: Yamaha unveils special 70th anniversary Dutch MotoGP livery

Yamaha is marking its 70th anniversary with a special retro livery inspired by the iconic 1999 YZF-R7 for all four of its MotoGP riders: Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Jack Miller, and Miguel Oliveira.

The red-and-white colours, famously raced by Noriyuki Haga in the World Superbike Championship, will adorn both the Monster Energy and Prima Pramac M1s during Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix, along with matching team clothing, leathers, gloves and helmets.

“Today marked a truly symbolic moment as both of Yamaha‘s MotoGP teams united on the grid, showcasing the four MotoGP bikes alongside the iconic 1999 YZF-R7,” said Yamaha Racing Managing Director Paolo Pavesio.

“The powerful visual of the two teams becoming one by using the same livery represents more than just a shared track presence – it reflects our, as of this year, new strategic mindset: we are one and stronger together.”

Yamaha 70th anniversary livery, 2025 Dutch MotoGP

Yamaha was founded on 1 July 1955, a date celebrated annually as ‘Yamaha Day’. With the 70th anniversary falling just one day after this year’s Dutch GP, Assen was chosen as the venue for the official anniversary tribute.

“Throughout these seven decades, Yamaha has celebrated numerous achievements across all levels of racing,” Pavesio added. “In the World Road Racing Championship alone, Yamaha has earned 39 Rider Titles, 37 Constructor Titles, and 7 Team Titles – a testament to our enduring competitiveness and innovation on the world stage.

“However, beyond the trophies and titles, Yamaha's most defining attribute is its unwavering passion for racing and its 'Spirit of Challenge' mindset.”

Quartararo, Rins, special Assen livery

The factory’s most recent Assen win came in 2021 courtesy of Quartararo.

“The special colour scheme is nice, and I think it will make this Grand Prix weekend even more memorable. It adds a bit of extra excitement,” said the Frenchman.

Team-mate Alex Rins added: “This GP is a special occasion for Yamaha, and having a fresh livery is always nice! We went all out again matching the leathers, boots, gloves, and helmet to the livery, and I really like the overall look! I hope that the fans also like it."

Pramac’s Jack Miller said he is proud to wear the retro colours.

“These colours are very special for Yamaha, and being part of this celebration is truly amazing,” said Miller.

“The bike always looks fantastic, but these red and white colours are iconic when you think of Yamaha‘s racing history - from Ago’s championship in 1975 to the triumphs of Kenny Roberts and other legendary champions.

“Racing with these colours brings a huge sense of pride, and there‘s no better place to wear them than at Assen, which is also celebrating its 100th race. On top of that, for me it’s the perfect preview to also race in red and white for the 8 Hours of Suzuka in just a few weeks."

Miller, Oliveira bikes, 2025 Dutch MotoGP

Team-mate Oliveira added: “Racing here at Assen in these colours is both an honour and a privilege, considering the incredible history Yamaha has written over the years.

“Seventy years is a remarkable milestone, and when you think of the riders who have competed - and won - on a Yamaha, it truly gives you goosebumps.

“The bike’s livery is stunning; it reflects a past that continues to shape this brand in the present and, hopefully, into a great future. Being even a small part of this epic story is something truly special for me."

Assen is the only circuit to feature in every MotoGP season since the world championship began in 1949, except for the pandemic-hit 2020 calendar.

This weekend also marks the 100th Dutch TT, making it a fitting setting for Yamaha’s milestone celebration.

Haga took his R7 to a race victory in the Spanish round of the 1999 WorldSBK season.

Noriyuki Haga, 1999 WorldSBK championship.