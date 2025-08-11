Will Power still in Penske limbo despite breakthrough IndyCar win

Will Power’s victory at Portland may have ended Team Penske’s year-long IndyCar win drought, but it has done little to resolve the uncertainty surrounding his future with the team.

The two-time IndyCar champion ended a winning drought stretching back to last September’s Milwaukee double-header, as he resisted late pressure from Christian Lundgaard and Alex Palou to win the Portland race by 1.5s.

While the result was somewhat overshadowed by Palou wrapping up his fourth title with Chip Ganassi Racing, Power’s future nevertheless became a major talking point in the aftermath of the race.

The 44-year-old has been Penske’s top scorer in what has otherwise been a tumultuous season for the Chevrolet squad, which was embroiled in a massive cheating scandal in the lead-up to the Indy 500 in May.

But despite strong results on track, Power still doesn’t have a contract with Penske for 2026, with rumours suggesting that he might be dropped by the team that first hired him for a full season in 2010.

The Kiwi had previously stated that he may have to wait until the end of the season on 31 August - or perhaps even later - before knowing whether he is getting a contract extension.

Will Power facing uncertain future with Penske

And, even after scoring a morale-boosting victory for the entire crew in Portland, the 2018 Indy 500 winner is no closer to finding out whether Penske will keep him onboard next year.

“I have no clue. I don't know. Yeah, nothing else to say, man. I don't know,” he said on Sunday.

Pressed further on his future, he added: “It’s going to be interesting.

“Obviously, I don’t know what the future holds. I think it was just very nice [to win the race].

“I feel good for the whole team, I really do. Where we stand in the championship really isn’t indicative of our true potential.

“It’s just been a rough year. Feel good for Chevy, as well. I think on that front they’ve had a pretty bad year.

“The whole team, I can tell they’re so very happy and relieved that we’ve got a win on the table now.

“We started out pretty rough in practice, made a lot of changes, got a car that was probably not good enough for pole, but right there in that top four.

“It’s a good weekend, man.”

Power insisted he is performing at his very best in IndyCar despite his advancing age, suggesting that he has a lot more to give to Team Penske.

“To me it was business as normal, honestly,” he said about his 43rd career win. I've been in that position so many times in my career,” said Power, who now sits sixth in the standings.

“I'm driving the best I ever have. Simple as that. I'm not slowing down. I am not slower. I am faster.

“My toolbox is still big as far as understanding the cars, race craft, all that. That's me. I guess I'm different to some people. I never stop working at it. It's a passion. I love it.

"That's why I'm still winning.”

Team Penske’s newly-promoted president Jonathan Diuguid sidestepped any questions about Power’s future.

“Look, I'm not going to discuss that today. I'm going to focus on the win, the team performance,” he said.

“Winning can do a lot of things. It's very positive for our program. We're going to reap all the benefits of that as we head to Milwaukee.”

Simon Pagenaud comes out in support of Will Power

Simon Pagenaud, who won the 2016 IndyCar title and the 2009 Indy 500 title for Penske, said he hopes Power’s win would help him land a new deal with the team for next season.

“I want to continue here by congratulating Will Power,” Pagenaud wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“He is an absolute legend and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

“Anyone who knows what’s going on in an athlete’s career will attest how difficult it is to remain at the top level like he has! Will is an absolute legend.

“I really hope we will see Will Power in the Verizon car next year with Team Penske. He still has more success ahead!”