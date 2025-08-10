2025 IndyCar championship standings after Grand Prix of Portland

Here are the updated IndyCar driver's standings following the Grand Prix of Portland:

1 Álex Palou 626 8 5 12 13 2 Pato O'Ward 475 2 2 9 11 3 Scott Dixon 411 1 0 6 11 4 Christian Lundgaard 398 0 0 6 10 5 Kyle Kirkwood 387 3 1 5 9 6 Will Power 342 1 1 6 8 7 Felix Rosenqvist 337 0 0 4 9 8 Colton Herta 333 0 2 5 8 9 Marcus Armstrong 331 0 0 2 10 10 David Malukas 287 0 0 2 4 11 Scott McLaughlin 285 0 1 4 7 12 Rinus VeeKay 272 0 0 2 7 13 Christian Rasmussen 257 0 0 1 5 14 Santino Ferrucci 253 0 0 4 5 15 Graham Rahal 246 0 0 1 3 16 Alexander Rossi 244 0 0 1 5 17 Kyffin Simpson 240 0 0 2 5 18 Josef Newgarden 239 0 1 2 5 19 Conor Daly 220 0 0 0 3 20 Marcus Ericsson 208 0 0 1 2 21 Nolan Siegel 195 0 0 0 2 22 Callum Ilott 191 0 0 0 3 23 Louis Foster 189 0 1 0 0 24 Robert Shwartzman 183 0 1 0 2 25 Sting Ray Robb 160 0 0 0 1 26 Devlin DeFrancesco 145 0 0 0 0 27 Jacob Abel 107 0 0 0 0 28 Takuma Sato 36 0 0 0 1 29 Helio Castroneves 20 0 0 0 1 30 Ed Carpenter 16 0 0 0 0 31 Jack Harvey 12 0 0 0 0 32 Ryan Hunter-Reay 10 0 0 0 0 33 Kyle Larson 6 0 0 0 0 34 Marco Andretti 5 0 0 0 0

After Pato O'Ward finished in dead last in Portland thanks to a electrical wire issue, Alex Palou has clinched his fourth world championship in five seasons.

Sitting on 626 points at the top of the table, the gap between him and O'Ward now sits at 151 points and out of the reach of the Mexican driver.

O'Ward had made his best attempts in Portland to delay Palou's championship to Milwaukee after he started on pole but fate seemed to intervene.

O'Ward's position in second was not damaged to heavily thanks to Scott Dixon also having a poor race after handed a drive through penalty.

Dixon shoved Josef Newgarden into a spin into Turn One after the Penske driver came out of the pits which demoted him to an 11th finish.

Dixon gained 13 points on O'Ward and now sits 64 points behind him with two races to go.

Arrow McLaren driver, Christian Lundgaard's second place finish puts him in grasp of taking Dixon's third place in the standings sat only 13 points behind the Chip Ganassi driver.

Lundgaard has shot up the championship in recent races after he has scored two second place finishes in a row.

Scoring an extra point for his pole position on Saturday, Lundgaard overtook Kyle Kirkwood for fourth in Portland who finished 20th as his disappointing run of results continue.

Much like Lundgaard, Power's race win in Portland has jumped him up the table from ninth to sixth.

He now sits 45 points Kirkwood and is by far the leading Penske car despite the only one at risk of losing his seat.

Scott McLaughlin sits in 11th while the last Penske driver, Josef Newgarden will finish his worst-ever IndyCar season in 18th.

Newgarden has dropped three places in the standings after Portland.