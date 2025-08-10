2025 IndyCar championship standings after Grand Prix of Portland

Here's the championship points after the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland.

Will Power after winning the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland race.
© IndyCar

Here are the updated IndyCar driver's standings following the Grand Prix of Portland:

1Álex Palou626851213
2Pato O'Ward47522911
3Scott Dixon41110611
4Christian Lundgaard39800610
5Kyle Kirkwood3873159
6Will Power3421168
7Felix Rosenqvist3370049
8Colton Herta3330258
9Marcus Armstrong33100210
10David Malukas2870024
11Scott McLaughlin2850147
12Rinus VeeKay2720027
13Christian Rasmussen2570015
14Santino Ferrucci2530045
15Graham Rahal2460013
16Alexander Rossi2440015
17Kyffin Simpson2400025
18Josef Newgarden2390125
19Conor Daly2200003
20Marcus Ericsson2080012
21Nolan Siegel1950002
22Callum Ilott1910003
23Louis Foster1890100
24Robert Shwartzman1830102
25Sting Ray Robb1600001
26Devlin DeFrancesco1450000
27Jacob Abel1070000
28Takuma Sato360001
29Helio Castroneves200001
30Ed Carpenter160000
31Jack Harvey120000
32Ryan Hunter-Reay100000
33Kyle Larson60000
34Marco Andretti50000

After Pato O'Ward finished in dead last in Portland thanks to a electrical wire issue, Alex Palou has clinched his fourth world championship in five seasons.

Sitting on 626 points at the top of the table, the gap between him and O'Ward now sits at 151 points and out of the reach of the Mexican driver.

O'Ward had made his best attempts in Portland to delay Palou's championship to Milwaukee after he started on pole but fate seemed to intervene.

O'Ward's position in second was not damaged to heavily thanks to Scott Dixon also having a poor race after handed a drive through penalty.

Dixon shoved Josef Newgarden into a spin into Turn One after the Penske driver came out of the pits which demoted him to an 11th finish.

Dixon gained 13 points on O'Ward and now sits 64 points behind him with two races to go.

Arrow McLaren driver, Christian Lundgaard's second place finish puts him in grasp of taking Dixon's third place in the standings sat only 13 points behind the Chip Ganassi driver.

Lundgaard has shot up the championship in recent races after he has scored two second place finishes in a row.

Scoring an extra point for his pole position on Saturday, Lundgaard overtook Kyle Kirkwood for fourth in Portland who finished 20th as his disappointing run of results continue.

Much like Lundgaard, Power's race win in Portland has jumped him up the table from ninth to sixth.

He now sits 45 points Kirkwood and is by far the leading Penske car despite the only one at risk of losing his seat.

Scott McLaughlin sits in 11th while the last Penske driver, Josef Newgarden will finish his worst-ever IndyCar season in 18th.

Newgarden has dropped three places in the standings after Portland.

Further down the field, Graham Rahal's excellent strategy in Portland which saw him finish fourth has helped him jump up the board from 19th to 15th.
 
Callum Ilott., who was on the same strategy as Rahal and finished sixth, has also moved up the standings and overtaken his Prema teammate, Robert Shwartzman, as he moves to 22nd.
 
One of the three rookies this season, Robert Shwartzman and Louis Foster are separated by only six points as we head into the final races.
 
Although Foster has previously said he isn't worried about being named Rookie of the Year, the pressure is on for the title. 

