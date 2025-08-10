2025 IndyCar championship standings after Grand Prix of Portland
Here's the championship points after the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland.
Here are the updated IndyCar driver's standings following the Grand Prix of Portland:
|1
|Álex Palou
|626
|8
|5
|12
|13
|2
|Pato O'Ward
|475
|2
|2
|9
|11
|3
|Scott Dixon
|411
|1
|0
|6
|11
|4
|Christian Lundgaard
|398
|0
|0
|6
|10
|5
|Kyle Kirkwood
|387
|3
|1
|5
|9
|6
|Will Power
|342
|1
|1
|6
|8
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|337
|0
|0
|4
|9
|8
|Colton Herta
|333
|0
|2
|5
|8
|9
|Marcus Armstrong
|331
|0
|0
|2
|10
|10
|David Malukas
|287
|0
|0
|2
|4
|11
|Scott McLaughlin
|285
|0
|1
|4
|7
|12
|Rinus VeeKay
|272
|0
|0
|2
|7
|13
|Christian Rasmussen
|257
|0
|0
|1
|5
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|253
|0
|0
|4
|5
|15
|Graham Rahal
|246
|0
|0
|1
|3
|16
|Alexander Rossi
|244
|0
|0
|1
|5
|17
|Kyffin Simpson
|240
|0
|0
|2
|5
|18
|Josef Newgarden
|239
|0
|1
|2
|5
|19
|Conor Daly
|220
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|Marcus Ericsson
|208
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Nolan Siegel
|195
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|Callum Ilott
|191
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|Louis Foster
|189
|0
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Robert Shwartzman
|183
|0
|1
|0
|2
|25
|Sting Ray Robb
|160
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|145
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Jacob Abel
|107
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Takuma Sato
|36
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|Helio Castroneves
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Ed Carpenter
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Jack Harvey
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kyle Larson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Marco Andretti
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
After Pato O'Ward finished in dead last in Portland thanks to a electrical wire issue, Alex Palou has clinched his fourth world championship in five seasons.
Sitting on 626 points at the top of the table, the gap between him and O'Ward now sits at 151 points and out of the reach of the Mexican driver.
O'Ward had made his best attempts in Portland to delay Palou's championship to Milwaukee after he started on pole but fate seemed to intervene.
O'Ward's position in second was not damaged to heavily thanks to Scott Dixon also having a poor race after handed a drive through penalty.
Dixon shoved Josef Newgarden into a spin into Turn One after the Penske driver came out of the pits which demoted him to an 11th finish.
Dixon gained 13 points on O'Ward and now sits 64 points behind him with two races to go.
Arrow McLaren driver, Christian Lundgaard's second place finish puts him in grasp of taking Dixon's third place in the standings sat only 13 points behind the Chip Ganassi driver.
Lundgaard has shot up the championship in recent races after he has scored two second place finishes in a row.
Scoring an extra point for his pole position on Saturday, Lundgaard overtook Kyle Kirkwood for fourth in Portland who finished 20th as his disappointing run of results continue.
Much like Lundgaard, Power's race win in Portland has jumped him up the table from ninth to sixth.
He now sits 45 points Kirkwood and is by far the leading Penske car despite the only one at risk of losing his seat.
Scott McLaughlin sits in 11th while the last Penske driver, Josef Newgarden will finish his worst-ever IndyCar season in 18th.
Newgarden has dropped three places in the standings after Portland.