Stability control "talk in the paddock" revealed as Marc Marquez voices dislike

Experts are divided on whether Ducati will suffer due to the introduction of stability control, which Marc Marquez is opposed to.

Stability control, or slide control, is the latest electronics development which is debuting this weekend at the Austrian MotoGP.

Marc Marquez, however, is not a fan because he is concerned it will reduce the influence of the rider.

There is also some suggestion that Ducati could be caught by their rival manufacturers due to this new tool.

Ducati to be caught by MotoGP rivals?

Sylvain Guintoli explained on TNT Sports: “It’s a different way to control the rear traction of the bike. It’s something that has been made available to all of the teams.

“Everyone has the same Electronic Control Unit that controls the traction control and engine brake.

“Now, they have this slide control. It is slightly different. It controls the torque delivery, the power delivered to the rear wheel in the acceleration phase.

“It gives them another tool to control the acceleration. In MotoGP you have got way too much power, and very little grip. You’ve got to make the bike efficient. The efficiency is what matters.

“Ducati are kings of this. This new tool could allow the other manufacturers to catch up.”

The earliest evidence, Friday practice at the Austrian MotoGP, saw Marquez top the timesheet.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta was second, Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia third.

Five of the fastest 10 riders were on a Ducati.

Ducati could suss stability control first

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Neil Hodgson insists that Ducati could quickly become the masters of stability control.

“What all the teams have to play with is relatively basic, it’s not massively advanced, they have got to work in the parameters,” he explained.

“This just gives them more to play with.

“The Suzuka 8 Hours bikes, for example, are way more advanced on the electronics side.

“The talk in the paddock is that this will help every other manufacturer. It’s not. It is no different. Everyone has the same tools.

“If anything, Ducati will get to grips with how to get the most out of quicker because they have more bikes and faster riders.”

What can every manufacturer gain from stability control?

Fabio Quartararo

Guintoli explained what each of the MotoGP manufacturers could gain from this latest electronic advancement.

“The Yamaha is struggling when they lack rear grip,” he said.

“For Yamaha, this could be a way to control the tyre wear.

“In MotoGP because of the ECU, the electronics are in the hands of the riders. The rider has to not create the rear spin, and to gain traction.

“For KTM, they have a vibration problem which appears from the rear. Maybe this tool helps them progress.

“For Honda, they complain about rear grip. Can they find an advantage?

“For the Aprilia, there is loads of rear grip, but it brakes suddenly which makes it harsh and aggressive. Maybe this tool helps them settle the bike.

“The Ducati is a big bike, it’s long, it looks smooth. The window of operation is wide.

“Hopefully, it gives an edge to the other manufacturers so they can catch up.”