Yamaha rubbish Alex Rins rumour, so Jack Miller must nervously wait

Yamaha says it is committed to Alex Rins for 2026

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Yamaha MotoGP boss Paolo Pavesio has rubbished rumours suggesting Alex Rins will be dropped by the factory squad for next year despite holding a contract.

The 2025 season has not been easy for Alex Rins, who has struggled to find competitive form on the M1.

After 12 rounds, Rins is 18th in the standings on 41 points having taken a best result 10th in a crash-strewn German Grand Prix in which he was the last classified finisher.

Though holding a contract with Yamaha for next year, rumours over the summer break emerged suggesting the Japanese marque could move him aside and replace Rins with Jack Miller.

But, speaking to the MotoGP world feed on Friday at the Austrian Grand Prix, Pavesio has clapped back at these rumours.

“No, I don’t know where those rumours are coming from, to be honest,” he said when asked about them.

“We have a contract and we are fully committed to help Alex exploit his potential.”

Yamaha understands Pramac line-up delay frustrations

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Yamaha was expected to finalise its rider line-up for the 2026 season over the summer break, with the final Pramac seat alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu set to go to either Jack Miller or Miguel Oliveira.

Miller has emerged as the favourite to stay for 2026, but admitted on Thursday in Austria that his discussions with Yamaha during the Suzuka 8 Hours revealed a delay to the decision.

As such, both Miller and Oliveira now run the risk of losing out on alternative rides elsewhere while Yamaha deliberates.

On this, Pavesio said he can understand the riders’ position on this but notes that the brand needs more time.

“Because, to be honest, we want to give ourselves a bit more time,” he added.

“We are assessing the riders.

“I think, and I understand, for the riders this is not ideal.

“But this is an important decision and if we can have a bit more time to be a bit more clever to take this not easy decision then we will take it.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

