Yamaha “rightly” looked at “special” Jack Miller replacement - but failed

Yamaha have been defended for exploring the signing of a replacement for Jack Miller which ultimately failed.

Moto2 rider Diogo Moreira was of interest to Yamaha for their Pramac team, in Miller’s spot.

But Moreira will reportedly snub Yamaha in favour of signing with LCR Honda, an intriguing piece of the 2026 MotoGP rider line-up puzzle.

Miller let it be known that his patience is running thin with Yamaha not committing to keeping him or ditching him for next season.

He has options in the World Superbike Championship which are left waiting.

“They have been chasing the signature of Moreira, we believe,” TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty said about Yamaha.

“But keeping Jack waiting in the wings? He has performed well this year on the Yamaha and did well for them at Suzuka.

“Everything is on the table. He wants to continue in this paddock if he can.

“He is at Yamaha’s behest. They have to make a decision then inform Jack who will take the next-best offer available to him, which we believe is in World Superbikes.

“He has run out of patience. It’s not nice for a rider when you are told, before the summer break, a decision will be made and then it doesn’t happen.

“It’s hard to focus on the game at hand which is to be strong this weekend when your future is in the balance.”

Yamaha defended for scouting Diogo Moreira

Diogo Moreira

But Yamaha are correct to have attempted the signing of Moreira, Sylvain Guintoli claims.

“You would be certainly looking into it,” Guintoli said.

“In my opinion, and in the opinions of MotoGP team managers and people who scout the riders, there is a very special talent there.

“You can see in his riding style, the way he uses his body, the class he has on the bike, there is something very special about that.

“Even though Diogo has not won championships yet, you can tell his riding style would suit a bigger bike.

“For me, he is potentially one of the super talents coming up. He is a very special rider.

“So, yes, you have to consider it.

“There is definitely a lot of interest, and rightly so.”

Passport is not why Diogo Moreira has admirers

Moreira will become the only Brazilian rider (in addition to Franco Morbidelli) in MotoGP if he signs for Honda, as expected.

It means he can lead the series into the new Brazilian MotoGP in 2026.

But his nationality is not why there is a queue of admirers.

“It won’t have a huge impact on Yamaha and Honda vying for his signature,” Laverty said.

“It’s more beneficial to Dorna and Liberty Media than Yamaha or Honda.

“But they will benefit in those regions with a superstar like Moreira on their bike.

“If it is Honda who gets his signature, their sales may well go up in South America.

“The flag plays a part, but his talent more so.

“It has been a coming-of-age season for him. Whatever factory gets him, he will be an asset.”

Manu Gonzalez backed for MotoGP

Jack Miller's hopes of staying at Yamaha could still be challenged by the availability of Moto2 leader Manu Gonzalez.

He tested a Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP bike earlier this year and could be promoted into the premier class, perhaps with Yamaha’s Pramac team.

Guintoli backed Gonzalez for a promotion: “Rightly so, again. He surprised us this year, we didn’t expect him to be so strong.

“Like Moreira on the bike, he looks super smooth and effortless.

“It looks like he could transfer his riding style naturally and easily to MotoGP, a more powerful bike.

“These guys get used to riding Moto2 bikes with no traction control. When they get on the GP bike, it translates well. That’s why we see talents coming up like Fabio Quartararo.

“I hope they both get up to MotoGP and get a chance.”