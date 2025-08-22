2025 Hungarian MotoGP: Pedro Acosta fastest in Practice, Pecco Bagnaia in Q1

Pedro Acosta fastest in second practice despite a crash

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
KTM MotoGP rider Pedro Acosta brushed off a crash to top Practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix from Marc Marquez, as Pecco Bagnaia dropped into Q1.

The opening day of the first Hungarian Grand Prix since 1992 continued on Friday afternoon with the hour-long Practice.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta denied Marc Marquez by 0.006s in a frantic end to the session as the field made their bids for a direct place in Q2 qualifying.

It wasn’t a trouble-free session for Acosta, though, as he crashed in the closing stages at Turn 2 when he lost the rear of his KTM going through the left-hander.

A late flier from championship leader Marc Marquez put him 0.006s behind Acosta, with Alex Marquez completing the top three on the Gresini Ducati.

Failing to bag a direct Q2 place included a struggling Pecco Bagnaia, Austria polesitter Marco Bezzecchi and his Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin and the third of the GP25s of Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Alex Marquez, Bagnaia and Pramac’s Jack Miller are all facing an investigation from the stewards for a potential blocking incident at Turn 2 during the session.

After the first 10 minutes of running, Marc Marquez led the way with a 1m38.496s, before improving to a 1m38.041s with just over 40 minutes remaining.

That stood as the benchmark until Pedro Acosta edged ahead with 28 minutes to go with a 1m38.012s in a precursor to his assault on the top of the timing screens in the time attack phase of Practice.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer and Marc Marquez would take turns leading the way over the next few moments, before Acosta - now fitted with fresh softs - fired in a 1m37.289s with just over 12 minutes remaining.

He would improve to a 1m37.061s to pull well clear of the field until Marc Marquez produced a 1m37.067s on his final lap to shadow the KTM.

Alex Marquez was 0.281s off the pace in third ahead of Aldeguer, while Enea Bastianini got his Tech3 KTM up to fifth.

Franco Morbidelli was sixth on the VR46 Ducati, while Joan Mir grabbed seventh at the death on his factory Honda to lead Tech3 stand-in Pol Espargaro.

Luca Marini was the second of the Hondas through to Q2 in ninth, while Fabio Quartararo lifted himself from last at one stage to sneak into 10th.

Mir’s late lap denied reigning world champion Jorge Martin a place in Q2 by 0.001s.

A late crash for LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco left him down in 20th.

Full 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix Practice results

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

