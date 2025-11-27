Sebastian Vettel says he finds it “scary” how Max Verstappen keeps getting better in F1.

Red Bull’s four-time world champion Verstappen remains in the hunt for a record-equalling fifth consecutive drivers’ crown heading into the final two races of the 2025 season.

McLaren’s double disqualification for excessive plank wear at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, coupled with Verstappen’s dominant victory, leaves the Dutchman 24 points behind championship leader Lando Norris with a maximum 58 points still up for grabs in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

The fact Verstappen is still in title contention this late is remarkable given Red Bull’s competitive struggles versus McLaren for much of the campaign.

Verstappen’s form and consistency has impressed fellow four-time world champion and former Red Bull driver Vettel.

"I think the scary thing is he's getting better," Vettel told F1’s Beyond the Grid podcast.

"We know he's good but he's still improving. He's still hungry, he's still willing to learn. I think he's working very hard behind the scenes as well and that's what makes him so strong.

“Of course, he's blessed with a lot of talent on top of that but even if he's one of the most talented drivers on the grid I think what ultimately makes him so strong, it's a combination.

"But the key ingredient is his head. In the key situations where it matters, he keeps his head, hardly ever makes a mistake, delivers when he needs to.

"He feels the pressure, we all do. I don't think it's possible you don't feel the pressure, but he's able to find space in his head where he's able to put that to a side and focus on what matters.”

Asked if Verstappen’s experience meant he was under less pressure than his rivals, Vettel replied: "Right now, yes, also because he's won the championships. Not a lot of people have won that many championships.

"He doesn't need to prove to himself that he can win a championship. Plus, in the position he is in the right now being in the hunt it's like 'ok, just got to do everything perfect and if it works it works, if it doesn't it doesn’t’."

What does Vettel make of Norris and Piastri?

Norris remains the strong favourite to win a maiden world championship given his points advantage heading into the final two rounds.

The Briton’s recovery in recent months has caught Vettel’s eye.

"It makes it even stronger to see how he came back,” Vettel said.

"Came back, he's never really been gone, but there was maybe a phase with the season where he was struggling a little bit more to get that ultimate consistency and that peak performance.

"But very impressed with his driving, the weekend in Mexico was probably one of the best he's ever had.”

Conversely, Oscar Piastri’s struggles have seen him go from championship favourite to outsider.

But Vettel insists Piastri has “a very mature head on his shoulders. A lot of racing intelligence.

"He will improve for sure just through time."

