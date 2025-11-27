Ross Brawn weighs in on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles

Ross Brawn gives his verdict on Lewis Hamilton's maiden F1 season with Ferrari.

Hamilton and Brawn worked together at Mercedes
Hamilton and Brawn worked together at Mercedes

Ross Brawn has had his say on Lewis Hamilton's ongoing struggles at Ferrari.

Brawn, the legendary former Ferrari technical director, played an instrumental role in the Scuderia’s domination of the early 2000s with Michael Schumacher.

Fellow seven-time world champion Hamilton has endured a miserable maiden season with Ferrari after making a blockbuster switch from Mercedes over the winter.

Ferrari have underwhelmed with a winless 2025, with Hamilton yet to achieve a grand prix podium finish in red, while he has been convincingly outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc.

But Brawn, who helped convince Hamilton to leave McLaren and join Mercedes at the end of 2012, has backed the 40-year-old Briton to turn things around and deliver for Ferrari.

“Lewis is a pretty determined character and has shown resilience in the past, so there’s no reason why he won’t [deliver],” he told F1.com.

“I just hope that Ferrari get it right with the new rules.”

Ferrari dream descending into nightmare

Hamilton was in a particularly downbeat mood at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he qualified last on outright pace for the first time in his 17-year F1 career, before recovering to 10th on the road (which later became eighth after McLaren’s double disqualification).

It marked another low point this year for Hamilton, who expressed dismay with his form in his post-race media interviews.

Hamilton told Sky Sports F1 he felt “terrible” and described 2025 as his “worst season” in F1, adding: "no matter how much I try, it just keeps getting worse”.

He then cryptically told BBC Radio that he was “not looking forward” to “next season”.

Results aside, Hamilton has made some encouraging progress with his Ferrari since the summer break.

Hamilton also picked up Ferrari’s only win of 2025, having dominated the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix in April. 

Ross Brawn weighs in on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 struggles
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen: I’d tell McLaren to 'f*** off' over helping Lando Norris
40m ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK Results
November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results, Thursday
1h ago
Alex Lowes, November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Why Charles Leclerc won’t advise Lewis Hamilton during tough Ferrari season
1h ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco targets “random” opportunities in 2027 MotoGP shake-up
1h ago
Johann Zarco
F1 News
Carlos Sainz names Sky’s F1 analysts as he proposes drastic stewarding idea
1h ago
Carlos Sainz

More News

F1 News
Why Carmen Jorda is making shock return to F1 in new Alpine role
1h ago
Jorda will support Alpine's F1 Academy entry
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea set for Honda WorldSBK wild-card?
2h ago
Jonathan Rea. Credit: Honda HRC.
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton explains cryptic ‘next season’ remark
2h ago
Hamilton was not in a hugely talkative mood
F1 News
Fernando Alonso delivers blow to Christian Horner’s Aston Martin chances
3h ago
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
“Proud” of Marc Marquez, “painful” for Pecco: Ducati sums up its MotoGP season
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Qatar MotoGP