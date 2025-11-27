Ross Brawn weighs in on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles

Ross Brawn has had his say on Lewis Hamilton's ongoing struggles at Ferrari.

Brawn, the legendary former Ferrari technical director, played an instrumental role in the Scuderia’s domination of the early 2000s with Michael Schumacher.

Fellow seven-time world champion Hamilton has endured a miserable maiden season with Ferrari after making a blockbuster switch from Mercedes over the winter.

Ferrari have underwhelmed with a winless 2025, with Hamilton yet to achieve a grand prix podium finish in red, while he has been convincingly outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc.

But Brawn, who helped convince Hamilton to leave McLaren and join Mercedes at the end of 2012, has backed the 40-year-old Briton to turn things around and deliver for Ferrari.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Lewis is a pretty determined character and has shown resilience in the past, so there’s no reason why he won’t [deliver],” he told F1.com.

“I just hope that Ferrari get it right with the new rules.”

Ferrari dream descending into nightmare

Hamilton was in a particularly downbeat mood at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he qualified last on outright pace for the first time in his 17-year F1 career, before recovering to 10th on the road (which later became eighth after McLaren’s double disqualification).

It marked another low point this year for Hamilton, who expressed dismay with his form in his post-race media interviews.

Hamilton told Sky Sports F1 he felt “terrible” and described 2025 as his “worst season” in F1, adding: "no matter how much I try, it just keeps getting worse”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He then cryptically told BBC Radio that he was “not looking forward” to “next season”.

Results aside, Hamilton has made some encouraging progress with his Ferrari since the summer break.

Hamilton also picked up Ferrari’s only win of 2025, having dominated the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix in April.