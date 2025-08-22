KTM super sub stuns MotoGP team boss with Hungary practice pace

Tech3 team boss Herve Poncharal admits “we didn’t expect” Pol Espargaro to bag a direct Q2 place at the end of Practice at the MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix.

The KTM test rider is standing in for Maverick Vinales this weekend at Balaton Park, as the 10-time grand prix winner continues to recover from a shoulder injury he sustained at the German Grand Prix.

Pol Espargaro has already filled in for Vinales this year, at the Czech Grand Prix prior to the summer break, where he was ninth in both races.

Espargaro was expected to be strong in FP1 at Balaton Park, having tested at the circuit on the RC16 in June.

Indeed, he was second this morning, though did that lap on a fresh medium rear tyre.

But in the afternoon session, Espargaro kept up his strong form, securing a direct Q2 qualifying place in eighth and even setting the fastest third sector split.

“We knew he would be fast on Friday morning because he had some testing here, but we didn’t expect him to be that fast,” Tech3 team boss Herve Poncharal said.

“Still, I have to tell you, he was testing a few things.

“This is why he was a bit down at the beginning of the afternoon session.

“But, he is showing speed. He was already really, really quick with us in the Czech Republic.

“And we are really proud. Pol, an almost-retired rider with direct Q2 access, and Enea [Bastianini] who is also having fun and enjoying the track and the RC16 on that track.

“So, tonight we are a happy team.”

Espargaro’s team-mate for the weekend Enea Bastianini has carried on his strong form of late into Hungary and was fifth at the end of Practice, 0.354s off pacesetter Pedro Acosta on the factory team KTM.