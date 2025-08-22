Fabio Quartararo exit speculation “makes no sense”, Yamaha claim

Paolo Pavesio says it “makes no sense” to talk about Fabio Quartararo’s MotoGP future beyond 2026.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
It “makes no sense” to talk about Fabio Quartararo’s future beyond the 2026 MotoGP season, according to Yamaha Motor Racing boss Paolo Pavesio.

Yamaha is in Balaton Park this weekend for the Hungarian MotoGP, a race that comes a week after a disastrous Austrian encounter where the YZR-M1s filled the final four positions in the race – Fabio Quartararo being the first over the line of those.

It was one of the worst races in Yamaha's grand prix history and one that left the 2021 MotoGP World Champion feeling "a bit lost" after the race. It also came after comments earlier in the season from Quartararo which highlighted the urgency he feels to win, having been without a victory since 2022.

The Red Bull Ring was never a circuit which jumped out as one which necessarily favoured the Yamaha, but Pavesio said it was even tougher than expected.

“A very negative [weekend] in a journey which is made so far by 13 weekends, where we could improve everywhere,” said Yamaha Racing Managing Director Paolo Pavesio, speaking to the MotoGP international TV feed during FP1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“It’s easy to say but even in Spielberg we could improve a bit.

“We knew it was very difficult and it ended up to be more difficult than expected, but through difficulty we need to learn, keep working, and it’s very good to be here already back on track.”

Yamaha vow 'to convince' Fabio Quartararo

Despite the difficulties there, Pavesio does not think the Austrian weekend had an impact on its chances of keeping Quartararo beyond the 2026 season.

“I think we made a decision, together with Fabio [Quartararo], one year ago to sign for another two years and 44 racing weekends,” he said.

“We are only 13 weekends into that.

“For sure, we can’t, at the moment, talk about the future and our primary target would be to convince Fabio through a better racing package.

“But, honestly speaking, to start talking about this now, [13 races into the current contract], makes no sense.”

Pavesio was also  non-committal when asked whether the Austrian struggles had given more momentum to Yamaha’s V4 project.

“As we always said, the future of the V4 depends on how quick we can be to achieve the correct level to turn the project into a race project from a development project,” he said.

“I think it’s not a secret that yesterday and the day before Augusto [Fernandez] and Dovi [Andrea Dovizioso] were riding in Misano.

“To be honest, we are coming closer to a decision.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

