Fabio Quartararo “a bit lost” after tougher than expected Austria MotoGP

Quartararo was the leading Yamaha in Austria in 15th

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo says he is “a bit lost” after the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, as Yamaha bikes made up the final four positions in Sunday’s 28-lap race.

The Red Bull Ring has typically not been one of Yamaha’s strongest venues, but the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix proved to be one of the brand’s weakest moments of the season so far.

It couldn’t get any of its bikes higher than the sixth row on the grid, with all four making up the last four positions at the end of the grand prix.

Fabio Quartararo was the best of them, fighting his way into a single point in 15th, with the 2021 world champion complaining of a lack of grip on his M1.

“Yeah, after this GP I’m a bit lost,” he said.

“And I think the team is also waiting a bit to see how the bike is reacting to Hungary.

“But we expected to struggle here, but not as much. But we will see in Hungary.”

He added: “We are giving it our all to try to understand what exactly happened at this track this weekend.

“I didn't have a good feeling in the Race. I overtook Jack [Miller], and that's all.

“The pace looked good on Friday and Saturday morning, but for the sprint and race it completely changed – there was less grip.

“I watched the WorldSBK races at Balaton Park, and it looked a bit stop-and-go, which is usually not good for us, but we will see. We're ready to build from here and take steps forward.”

Quartararo identified as the difference maker in tough Austrian GP for Yamaha

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira was third of the four Yamahas on Sunday at the Red Bull Ring and also bemoaned a lack of grip under acceleration.

This has traditionally been a problem for the M1, and is heightened at circuits like Red Bull Ring when Michelin brings its stiffer rear tyres for safety reasons.

But Oliveira, a previous winner at the Red Bull Ring with KTM, also noted that the M1 was weak under breaking in the grand prix and that only Quartararo’s talent allows him to be strong in this area.

“Today the ranking doesn‘t really matter regarding which Yamaha finished first or last, because when you‘re at the bottom it‘s irrelevant,” he said.

“We have no grip when accelerating out of corners, and we lack a lot of support from the rear to lean into the corner and turn faster.

“I think one of the biggest issues with this bike is the stopping.

“Fabio makes a huge difference on the brakes, but that‘s down to him – he‘s the one making the difference. We‘re already at the limit with the potential of this bike.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Rival F1 boss defends Charles Leclerc over his desperately unwanted record
7m ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Fernando Alonso throws support behind surprise outsider for Cadillac F1 2026 seat
41m ago
Fernando Alonso
IndyCar News
Scott McLaughlin has “talked about” contesting a NASCAR race with Penske
51m ago
Scott McLaughlin
F1 News
Helmut Marko critical of Mercedes for creating needless Kimi Antonelli “hype”
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli
NASCAR News
William Byron was “losing his mind“ before NASCAR Regular Season triumph
1h ago
Richmond start

More News

MotoGP News
“Natural ability” rather than team support cited for a MotoGP rookie’s breakout ride
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo “a bit lost” after tougher than expected Austria MotoGP
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
Marc Marquez domination to end? Austrian MotoGP hints at rivals getting closer
2h ago
Aldeguer, Marquez, Bezzecchi
BTCC News
Hill 'proud' with double win after 'upsetting' Oulton weekend
14h ago
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi admit to same error which MotoGP fans didn't spot
15h ago
Marc Marquez