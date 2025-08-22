Jack Miller’s WorldSBK options rated as Yamaha MotoGP frustration grows

With his MotoGP future uncertain, Jack Miller also has limited time available to him to secure a future outside the grand prix paddock.

Speaking ahead of the Hungarian MotoGP on Thursday (21 August), Miller expressed his frustration at the delays in Yamaha’s decision on its fourth rider, which will take the sole remaining Pramac Yamaha seat, in the 2026 grand prix season.

The Australian says he has options waiting for him, and that he will have to move on those if Yamaha does not make a decision soon.

Miller was thought to have been helped out by Yamaha’s apparent inability to sign Diogo Moreira since the Brazilian Moto2 rider now seems set to join the LCR Honda team instead.

But now Moto2 points leader Manuel Gonzalez’s name is being linked with the Pramac seat alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu for next season.

Honda or Yamaha in WorldSBK for Jack Miller?

Should Miller ultimately end up leaving Pramac, his options in World Superbike are multiple, but not extensive.

Ducati, for example, seems set to pick Iker Lecuona to partner Nicolo Bulega in the Aruba.it Racing squad for next season.

Bimota and Kawasaki are also both full.

That leaves a spot at the factory Yamaha team alongside the already re-signed Andrea Locatelli, a seat at the factory Honda team alongside the to-be-announced Jake Dixon, and a ride at the factory BMW team next to Danilo Petrucci.

Miller has been linked with the Honda seat for some time by now, with those rumours having started way back in the spring.

The Yamaha possibility would seem unlikely given Miller’s current frustration with the Japanese factory. Not an impossibility, though.

Is BMW realistic for Jack Miller?

Similarly possible is BMW, although the Bavarian factory’s commitment to WorldSBK beyond 2026 is not yet certain. That doesn’t mean BMW will leave the championship, but it hasn’t confirmed its plans yet.

When it signed Petrucci, the announcement only made reference to 2026 and not 2027.

The short-termism of BMW’s current situation was a reason for Aron Canet’s reluctance to sign there, and it could be a reason for Miller to avoid a move there as well if he’s able to sign somewhere else beforehand.

Could a satellite team snap-up Miller? It’s not strictly speaking impossible, but with satellite Ducati teams having the options of riders like Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista and with GRT Yamaha’s two bikes locked up by Remy Gardner and Stefano Manzi, the options for Miller would have to be at the non-factory teams that have yet to make a mark in WorldSBK.

That and the absence of a factory salary on such a team surely means its factory or nothing for Miller, even before considering egos and emotions.

The reality for Jack Miller is that while he has options at the moment in WorldSBK, factories like to have their rosters sorted as soon as possible and Yamaha’s delays make Miller’s current frustration over his in-limbo future is therefore quite understandable.