Jack Miller warns Yamaha over 2026 MotoGP seat: “I’ve been more than patient”

Jack Miller says his MotoGP future with Yamaha must be decided soon or he will "move forward" with other options.

Jack Miller, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Jack Miller, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP

News that Moto2 talent Diogo Moreira is set to sign with Honda in MotoGP next season, seemed to have cleared a major obstacle for Jack Miller’s future at Pramac.

But arriving at Balaton Park in Hungary on Thursday, Miller said he still has no more information regarding Yamaha’s delayed decision on Toprak Razgatlioglu’s 2026 team-mate.

The Australian warned that he can’t wait forever and will “move forward" with other options if a decision "doesn’t come quickly."

“I’ve been more than patient enough. If you want me, you want me, if you don’t, you don’t. It’s as clear as that,” MotoGP.com quotes Miller as saying in his media debrief.

“Your guess is as good as mine at the moment, in terms of what their strategy is and what they plan on doing. 

"I have options, and I’m going to move forward with those options if it doesn’t come quickly."

Miller's alternatives are all thought to be outside of MotoGP, including replacing Alvaro Bautista in Ducati’s WorldSBK project.

Manuel Gonzalez a contender at Pramac?

Unlike Miller, team-mate Miguel Oliveira joined Pramac’s new Yamaha project on a two-year deal.

However, the Portuguese - who missed three rounds due to injury - has scored just six points this season, meaning he is rumoured to miss a performance target needed to guarantee year two.

Miller, meanwhile, has scored 52 points, putting him second behind Fabio Quartararo in the Yamaha hierarchy, with Alex Rins between the Pramac pair.

On paper, a Miller vs Oliveira decision would therefore heavily favour the Australian.

But the fact Miller has been kept waiting - despite Moreira’s apparent HRC plans - suggests Yamaha might be weighing up another new rider, such as Moto2 title leader Manuel Gonzalez.

As well as impressing in the intermediate class, former Yamaha rider Gonzalez performed admirably during a last-minute MotoGP debut with Trackhouse Aprilia at the Aragon test.

But signing Gonzalez would mean two rookies at Pramac just as Yamaha needs to develop both its new V4, expected to debut in 2026, and an 850cc machine for 2027.

Since Quartararo has only ever ridden an M1, if both Miller and Oliveira depart, Rins would be left as the only Yamaha rider with alternative V4 experience.

“I was looking forward to developing and moving forward with [the V4] to try and help them,” Miller said.

“I feel like I have a lot of information to give, a lot of input to give, and can help in a project like that.

“If they cannot see the value in that, well then I understand and I will move on to something different.”

Miller, a four-time MotoGP race winner, has a best race result of fifth this season.

He also finished second as part of Yamaha's Suzuka 8 Hours team during the summer break.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

