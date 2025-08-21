Aprilia “still analysing” mystery Marco Bezzecchi Austria MotoGP issue

Bezzecchi’s race in Austria was compromised by a mystery issue

Marco Bezzecchi says Aprilia is “still analysing” the mystery issue which affected his MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, though remained tight-lipped on what it was.

The factory Aprilia rider led for the first 19 laps of last weekend’s grand prix at the Red Bull Ring before he came under attack from eventual winner Marc Marquez.

Though he repelled the Ducati rider initially, Marco Bezzecchi would succumb to his advances at the start lap 20 of 28 before falling to third behind Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer.

After the race, Bezzecchi said an issue with his bike forced him to slow down in the latter laps, though he wouldn’t say what at the time.

Asked on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix if Aprilia had identified the problem, Bezzecchi stated: “Well, we made of course, as always, the meeting after the weekend and we were still analysing everything.

“So, the engineers are working on it.

“I really can’t say anything more, I’m sorry. But we will find anything.”

Is Marco Bezzecchi in his best form ever?

Despite the mystery problem affecting his Austrian Grand Prix, third at the Red Bull Ring marked his fourth Sunday rostrum out of the last seven rounds.

Amassing his best podium haul since the 2023 campaign when he was three times a grand prix winner, Bezzecchi was asked on Thursday at Balaton Park if he felt he was back to that level.

In response, he said: “Well, I don’t know. I mean, every year in sport is something that is unique.

“I think I’m trying to just be Marco from 2025. So, for the moment everything is going good.

“But we cannot stop working, we cannot stop putting our 100% in everything.

“Ok, it’s going well, I’m really happy. But we need to keep going.”

The form of Aprilia and Bezzecchi has caught the attention of Ducati management in recent rounds.

Bezzecchi says his strong results have come from Aprilia curing the stability issues he struggled with at the start of the season on the RS-GP.

“Well, I don’t know, it’s difficult to make a comparison with the other bikes when you don’t ride it,” he said.

“It’s true that from the beginning we have improved a bit every area of the riding, especially the stability that was our main issue from as soon as we tested the bike in Montmelo last year.

“This we made a good step, but still we are on the way because it’s always like this because we always have to improve and I think the stability was the biggest step that we did.”

