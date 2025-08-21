Enea Bastianini on his KTM turnaround: ‘If bike changes don’t work, you’re the problem’

Enea Bastianini has found his form on the KTM lately

Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Tech3 KTM MotoGP rider Enea Bastianini says his recent form rebound on the RC16 has come from ‘working a lot on myself’ through a difficult 2025 season.

The seven-time grand prix winners step from Ducati to KTM this year started off as a nightmare, with the Italian struggling to adapt his hard-braking riding style to the RC16.

Enea Bastianini wasn’t able to crack the top six in a grand prix until last weekend in Austria, where he was fifth, which followed on from a run to third in the Brno sprint prior to the summer break.

While KTM has thrown a lot of different parts at the RC16 this year, ergonomic changes have proven to be the biggest physical help Bastianini has gained.

“Of course, at the start I wasn’t comfortable with the ergonomics with the bike,” he said on Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“Every time I jumped on the bike I was nervous because I was thinking it was not my bike.

“But at the end, step by step, I jump on the bike and now I feel better.

“I worked a lot on that side to be more competitive. Now we miss something, we need something different on the bike.

“But every time I jump on the bike I think this is my bike, I can play, I can do something.”

Mentality changes yield the biggest gain for Enea Bastianini on the KTM

Though KTM has helped improve the bike for Bastianini, he says working on himself has yielded the biggest gains for him.

“During the last period I have changed mentally, I have adapted a bit the riding to the bike and step by step I am improving,” he said.

“And also the team have given me the chance to do this. We are happy.

“I worked a lot on myself, starting from the first two, three races because I think when it’s like this you need to change something and you have to understand which part is the critical one.

“I worked at home, I trained to be more competitive with this bike because it’s very physical.

“Step by step I’ve improved, and also mentally because when you try many things on the bike and nothing changes, the problem in that case is you and you need to work on yourself. I did it.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Can Fermin Aldeguer turn rookie "opportunity" into MotoGP victory in Hungary?
2m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini on his KTM turnaround: ‘If bike changes don’t work, you’re the problem’
13m ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Are Alpine set to go head-to-head with Cadillac for this Franco Colapinto replacement?
19m ago
Franco Colapinto
Moto2 News
Ex-Moto2 title contender secures move to return to class in 2026
21m ago
Sergio Garcia, 2025 Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
NASCAR News
Kyle Busch not facing ‘additional pressure’ to make NASCAR playoff cut
27m ago
Kyle Busch

More News

MotoGP News
Aprilia “still analysing” mystery Marco Bezzecchi Austria MotoGP issue
44m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff makes stark admission about Mercedes’ form in current F1 era
1h ago
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
F1 News
McLaren F1 rivalry tipped to “explode” as title race intensifies
1h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Jack Miller warns Yamaha over 2026 MotoGP seat: “I’ve been more than patient”
2h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton 'not like Carlos Sainz' as Ferrari admit they underestimated switch
2h ago
Carlos Sainz