Can Fermin Aldeguer turn rookie "opportunity" into MotoGP victory in Hungary?

Fresh from chasing down race winner Marc Marquez in Austria, Fermin Aldeguer arrives in Hungary aware that MotoGP’s new Balaton Park circuit represents “a good opportunity” for a rookie.

The Gresini Ducati rider got within 1.1s of Marquez at the Red Bull Ring to claim his fourth rostrum of the season, and now faces a weekend where track knowledge will finally be equal across the grid.

The last rider to win in his debut premier-class campaign was Jorge Martin, also on a Ducati, at Pramac in 2021.

Asked about his chances of matching that milestone, Aldeguer said: “I hope this victory arrives soon. In Austria, it was very close, but it's not my first goal. I want to continue learning.

“We are all the time arriving closer to the first, but we have a lot of work to do.”

Aldeguer already has laps under his belt at Balaton Park thanks to a summer-break superbike test, alongside the five other Ducati riders.

“For sure, this track is a good opportunity for a rookie rider because we are all in the same condition and we come here from a good result, with a good mentality and with some advantage from the [Panigale] test.”

On the quirky 17-turn stop-go layout, Aldeguer explained: “For sure, the first impression was strange. But after, it’s like a familiar track, because we adapt our style to a new track very quickly.

“The hard braking reminds me of somewhere like Austria, but the corners are a little bit different. Because in Austria we have 90° corners and these corners turn a little bit more.

“It’s a little bit of a mix, and the fast part is a bit similar to Indonesia maybe.”

Aldeguer also underlined the importance of grid position, with Balaton’s opening corners producing a pile-up in last month’s WorldSBK event.

“When you have a first corner like this, and a second corner that is very close and slow, it's important to start in the first positions," he said.

The young Spaniard qualified sixth in Austria but lost ground from the dirty side of the grid in both races, making his Sunday charge even more impressive.

And who was quickest of the Ducatis during their training day?

“I don't remember!” he smiled. “I wasn't focused on the lap time… It’ll be different with a MotoGP. We will see what happens this weekend.”

Tech3 stand-in Pol Espargaro, who took part in a private test at the circuit in June, is the only rider with MotoGP experience at Balaton Park ahead of the weekend.