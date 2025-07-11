2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'20.372s7/23304k
2Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.109s20/22299k
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.315s22/23303k
4Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.508s13/16301k
5Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.575s17/20302k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.610s12/20302k
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.642s20/21299k
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.644s6/22298k
9Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.700s7/23303k
10Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.718s19/22301k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.847s5/24304k
12Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.872s18/19299k
13Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.881s7/21302k
14Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.904s13/19301k
15Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.992s6/22297k
16Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+1.001s7/21299k
17Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.039s6/19298k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.106s17/21299k
19Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.522s22/26303k
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.367s20/21296k

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 19.423s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 20.667s (2024)

Marc Marquez starts his quest for a ninth German MotoGP victory by dominating opening practice for the 2025 event.

The threatening weather meant riders wasted no time in taking to the track, with title leader and Sachsenring king Marquez moving to the top after seven of the 45 minutes.

With occasional rain spots falling, the factory Ducati star kept improving to remain 0.644s clear by the midway stage.

Marquez eventually finished the session with an advantage of 0.109s over nearest rival Jack Miller (Pramac).

However, Miller, like Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia), Johann Zarco (Honda) and Maverick Vinales (KTM) just behind, used new rubber at the end of the session while Marquez remained on old tyres.

Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), were closest to Marquez on old tyres - but some 0.6s adrift of the #93.

Second in the championship, Alex Marquez, who fractured a bone in his left hand at Assen, will be reviewed by the MotoGP medical team after FP1.

The Gresini rider completed 19 laps for 14th place this morning, the Spaniard gesturing at team-mate Fermin Aldeguer after seeing a puff of smoke from the back of the rookie’s bike.

LCR’s Zarco and KTM's Pedro Acosta were the only fallers this morning. Both were unhurt.

Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini is absent after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

Marc Marquez is chasing a ninth MotoGP victory at the anti-clockwise Sachsenring, featuring 10 left-hand turns and only 3 rights, but also a first German win since 2021.

The Ducati Lenovo rider has a 68-point advantage over brother Alex.

Defending German MotoGP winner Francesco Bagnaia is currently 56 points behind Gresini rider Alex, in third, heading into the halfway stage of the 2025 campaign.

HRC’s Luca Marini is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due a dislocated hip, fractured sternum, fractured collarbone and a collapsed lung, sustained during a Superbike testing accident at Suzuka.

However, another Honda rider is missing, with LCR’s Somkiat Chantra undergoing surgery after knee ligament damage during training.

Chantra will not be replaced for Sachsenring, but HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami will step in for Brno.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Martin is planning to finally return at next weekend’s Brno round.

Rain is a threat throughout the German MotoGP weekend, with Saturday forecast to see the wettest weather.
 

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
18s ago
Watch 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed today: Free live stream & full schedule
Goodwood Festival of Speed
F1 News
33m ago
‘More at play here’ claim after Christian Horner’s shock Red Bull exit
Christian Horner
MotoGP News
46m ago
2025 German MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads Jack Miller in first practice
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP Results
55m ago
2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
WSBK Results
1h ago
2025 UK WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
Alex Lowes, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK
1h ago
2025 UK WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Christian Horner could pocket eye-watering £50m pay-off from Red Bull
Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull after 20 years in charge
F1 News
1h ago
‘It feels unreal’ - Laurent Mekies on replacing Christian Horner
Laurent Mekies is the new Red Bull team principal
F1 News
2h ago
Apple rival ESPN in the US after success of F1 movie
Brad Pitt and Apple CEO Tim Cook
F1 News
2h ago
Bernie Ecclestone brands Christian Horner an "idiot" for scandal
Bernie Ecclestone and Christian Horner