2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'20.372s 7/23 304k 2 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.109s 20/22 299k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.315s 22/23 303k 4 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.508s 13/16 301k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.575s 17/20 302k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.610s 12/20 302k 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.642s 20/21 299k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.644s 6/22 298k 9 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.700s 7/23 303k 10 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.718s 19/22 301k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.847s 5/24 304k 12 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.872s 18/19 299k 13 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.881s 7/21 302k 14 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.904s 13/19 301k 15 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.992s 6/22 297k 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +1.001s 7/21 299k 17 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.039s 6/19 298k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.106s 17/21 299k 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.522s 22/26 303k 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.367s 20/21 296k

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 19.423s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 20.667s (2024)

Marc Marquez starts his quest for a ninth German MotoGP victory by dominating opening practice for the 2025 event.

The threatening weather meant riders wasted no time in taking to the track, with title leader and Sachsenring king Marquez moving to the top after seven of the 45 minutes.

With occasional rain spots falling, the factory Ducati star kept improving to remain 0.644s clear by the midway stage.

Marquez eventually finished the session with an advantage of 0.109s over nearest rival Jack Miller (Pramac).

However, Miller, like Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia), Johann Zarco (Honda) and Maverick Vinales (KTM) just behind, used new rubber at the end of the session while Marquez remained on old tyres.

Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), were closest to Marquez on old tyres - but some 0.6s adrift of the #93.

Second in the championship, Alex Marquez, who fractured a bone in his left hand at Assen, will be reviewed by the MotoGP medical team after FP1.

The Gresini rider completed 19 laps for 14th place this morning, the Spaniard gesturing at team-mate Fermin Aldeguer after seeing a puff of smoke from the back of the rookie’s bike.

LCR’s Zarco and KTM's Pedro Acosta were the only fallers this morning. Both were unhurt.

Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini is absent after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

Marc Marquez is chasing a ninth MotoGP victory at the anti-clockwise Sachsenring, featuring 10 left-hand turns and only 3 rights, but also a first German win since 2021.

The Ducati Lenovo rider has a 68-point advantage over brother Alex.

Defending German MotoGP winner Francesco Bagnaia is currently 56 points behind Gresini rider Alex, in third, heading into the halfway stage of the 2025 campaign.

HRC’s Luca Marini is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due a dislocated hip, fractured sternum, fractured collarbone and a collapsed lung, sustained during a Superbike testing accident at Suzuka.

However, another Honda rider is missing, with LCR’s Somkiat Chantra undergoing surgery after knee ligament damage during training.

Chantra will not be replaced for Sachsenring, but HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami will step in for Brno.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Martin is planning to finally return at next weekend’s Brno round.

Rain is a threat throughout the German MotoGP weekend, with Saturday forecast to see the wettest weather.

