2025 German MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads Jack Miller in first practice

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez led the opening practice for the 2025 German Grand Prix for Ducati ahead of Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller.

The factory Ducati rider comes to the Sachsenring - a circuit he won at every year between 2013 and 2021 - in command in the championship, having extended his lead to 68 points last time out in the Netherlands.

Firmly expected to add to his victory haul in 2025 this weekend at such a stronghold, Marquez did nothing to dispel these theories in the opening 45-minute FP1 session on Friday morning.

He assumed control early on and would not be headed after that point, with a 1m20.372s keeping him on top despite a late flurry of fresh tyre runs behind him.

Jack Miller for Pramac Yamaha was his nearest rival on a 1m20.481s, but fitted fresh medium rubber at the end of the session to narrow Marquez’s gap.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi completed the top three, also on fresh rubber, while Gresini’s Alex Marquez - second in the standings - was 14th on his return from injury having fractured his left hand at Assen.

LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco set the initial pace at the Sachsenring on Friday morning with a 1m21.697s after the first five minutes of running.

Moments later, Marc Marquez hit the top of the timesheets with a 1m20.749s, before improving to a 1m20.689s.

On the third lap of this sequence, Marquez fired in a 1m20.372s on his Ducati GP25 which would ultimately remain as the fastest time of the session.

As he continued to work on used medium rubber, completing 24 laps - close to the 30-lap race distance - others elected to go for a time attack on fresh rubber.

The fastest of those was Pramac Yamaha’s Miller, who narrowed Marquez’s advantage to 0.109s come the chequered flag.

Bezzecchi followed suit in third, with Zarco fourth on new tyres having had a crash at Turn 1 at the midway point of the session.

Maverick Vinales was the leading KTM in fifth ahead of VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, who remained on used tyres.

Honda’s Joan Mir was seventh on fresh rubber, while Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was shuffled back to eighth having remained on used tyres.

The top 10 was completed by Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Pramac Yamaha’s Miguel Oliveira.

Honda’s Luca Marini was 17th as he makes his return to racing having missed the last three rounds following a crash at Suzuka during 8 Hour testing.

Full 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix FP1 results