Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati 1m 53.145s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Dani Pedrosa, Honda 1m 56.026s (2014)

Francesco Bagnaia fights through Qualifying 1, then breaks the Marc Marquez/Fabio Quartararo domination of 2025 MotoGP pole positions during qualifying at Brno in the Czech Republic.

Team-mate Marquez was on course to reclaim pole when he crashed in the final sector of his final lap.

While Marquez walked away unharmed, Johann Zarco had fallen at the same Turn 13 moments earlier, meaning the incident is sure to be examined by the FIM Stewards.

However, replays showed no yellow flags had yet been raised for Zarco's fall, and Marquez is therefore not expected to be punished.

Yamaha's Quartararo was again on the front row in third, but later said he had been held up.

After leading Qualifying 1, Bagnaia was without a lap time during a brief opening Q2 run, then returned to the track early and shot straight to the top by 0.2s over Marquez.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi then brought out yellow flags when he ploughed through the gravel trap at Turn 1, leaving just one clear lap remaining to topple Bagnaia.

Marquez set red sectors until sliding off, with Pramac Yamaha's Jack Miller making it three fallers in the space of a few seconds.

When the dust had settled, Bezzecchi, Honda's Joan Mir and Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez formed row two, ahead of the top KTM of Pedro Acosta, title contender Alex Marquez and Zarco.

Miller was left in tenth, ahead of Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin finished his second qualifying session of the season in twelfth, last of the Q2 riders, for Aprilia.

Bagnaia fought back from a lowly 18th in final practice to top Qualifying 1, graduating to Q2 alongside Fernandez.

Fabio di Giannantonio and impressive KTM stand-in Pol Espargaro just missed out.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer was left 18th for Gresini Ducati with KTM’s 2020 Brno winner Brad Binder starting 19th on the grid.

The ten-lap Brno Sprint begins at 3pm local time.