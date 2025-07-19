2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Czech MotoGP at Brno, round 12 of 22.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Czech MotoGP
2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'52.303s4/7324k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.219s2/5322k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.305s7/7317k
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.341s3/5322k
5Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.460s7/7323k
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.493s6/7320k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.527s3/7323k
8Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.547s2/6323k
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.574s3/6317k
10Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.677s2/5322k
11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.014s7/7324k
12Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.311s2/6322k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1'52.872s6/7321k
14Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'53.021s5/7323k
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'53.085s6/7321k
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'53.157s6/7316k
17Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'53.227s7/7322k
18Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*1'53.341s6/7317k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'53.561s2/7323k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)1'53.562s6/7316k
21Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*1'53.737s2/7322k
22Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)1'53.744s6/7319k

* Rookie

Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati 1m 53.145s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Dani Pedrosa, Honda 1m 56.026s (2014)

Francesco Bagnaia fights through Qualifying 1, then breaks the Marc Marquez/Fabio Quartararo domination of 2025 MotoGP pole positions during qualifying at Brno in the Czech Republic.

Team-mate Marquez was on course to reclaim pole when he crashed in the final sector of his final lap.

While Marquez walked away unharmed, Johann Zarco had fallen at the same Turn 13 moments earlier, meaning the incident is sure to be examined by the FIM Stewards.

However, replays showed no yellow flags had yet been raised for Zarco's fall, and Marquez is therefore not expected to be punished.

Yamaha's Quartararo was again on the front row in third, but later said he had been held up.

After leading Qualifying 1, Bagnaia was without a lap time during a brief opening Q2 run, then returned to the track early and shot straight to the top by 0.2s over Marquez.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi then brought out yellow flags when he ploughed through the gravel trap at Turn 1, leaving just one clear lap remaining to topple Bagnaia.

Marquez set red sectors until sliding off, with Pramac Yamaha's Jack Miller making it three fallers in the space of a few seconds.

When the dust had settled, Bezzecchi, Honda's Joan Mir and Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez formed row two, ahead of the top KTM of Pedro Acosta, title contender Alex Marquez and Zarco.

Miller was left in tenth, ahead of Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin finished his second qualifying session of the season in twelfth, last of the Q2 riders, for Aprilia.

Bagnaia fought back from a lowly 18th in final practice to top Qualifying 1, graduating to Q2 alongside Fernandez.

Fabio di Giannantonio and impressive KTM stand-in Pol Espargaro just missed out.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer was left 18th for Gresini Ducati with KTM’s 2020 Brno winner Brad Binder starting 19th on the grid.

The ten-lap Brno Sprint begins at 3pm local time.

Brno has been completely resurfaced ahead of its return to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 2020.

After missing all but the Qatar round due to injuries, reigning world champion Jorge Martin is back with Aprilia this weekend.

However Maverick Vinales is missing due to last Saturday’s shoulder injuries in qualifying at the Sachsenring. Vinales is replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Enea Bastianini is returning to action after missing Germany due to food poisoning.

LCR’s Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is being replaced by HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami.

Franco Morbidelli, who withdrew from last Sunday’s German MotoGP after a shoulder injury in the wet Sprint race, is also absent this weekend.

Augusto Fernandez is competing as a Yamaha wild-card, during the final round before the MotoGP summer break.

Fernandez, Luca Marini, Miguel Oliveira and Alex Rins took part in a recent private test at Brno.

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Ducati WorldSBK riders split on effect of fuel flow rules
23m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “distracted” but “no yellow flags” in Brno qualifying crash
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
‘Michael Schumacher was out to get me, trying to humiliate me’
1h ago
Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill
MotoGP News
2025 Czech MotoGP: Pecco Bagnaia takes unlikely pole after Marc Marquez crash
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Full Qualifying Results
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Czech MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Honda set the record straight about Red Bull F1 engine reunion
2h ago
Red Bull-Honda
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi’s team reveals 2027 MotoGP talks with Pedro Acosta
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Saturday Practice Results
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP
2025 Czech MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Nigel Mansell points to the F1 team who can "bounce back"
3h ago
Nigel Mansell