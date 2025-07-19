2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Czech MotoGP at Brno, round 12 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'52.303s
|4/7
|324k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.219s
|2/5
|322k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.305s
|7/7
|317k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.341s
|3/5
|322k
|5
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.460s
|7/7
|323k
|6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.493s
|6/7
|320k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.527s
|3/7
|323k
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.547s
|2/6
|323k
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.574s
|3/6
|317k
|10
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.677s
|2/5
|322k
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.014s
|7/7
|324k
|12
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.311s
|2/6
|322k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|1'52.872s
|6/7
|321k
|14
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'53.021s
|5/7
|323k
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'53.085s
|6/7
|321k
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'53.157s
|6/7
|316k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'53.227s
|7/7
|322k
|18
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|1'53.341s
|6/7
|317k
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'53.561s
|2/7
|323k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1'53.562s
|6/7
|316k
|21
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|1'53.737s
|2/7
|322k
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|1'53.744s
|6/7
|319k
* Rookie
Official Brno MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati 1m 53.145s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Dani Pedrosa, Honda 1m 56.026s (2014)
Francesco Bagnaia fights through Qualifying 1, then breaks the Marc Marquez/Fabio Quartararo domination of 2025 MotoGP pole positions during qualifying at Brno in the Czech Republic.
Team-mate Marquez was on course to reclaim pole when he crashed in the final sector of his final lap.
While Marquez walked away unharmed, Johann Zarco had fallen at the same Turn 13 moments earlier, meaning the incident is sure to be examined by the FIM Stewards.
However, replays showed no yellow flags had yet been raised for Zarco's fall, and Marquez is therefore not expected to be punished.
Yamaha's Quartararo was again on the front row in third, but later said he had been held up.
After leading Qualifying 1, Bagnaia was without a lap time during a brief opening Q2 run, then returned to the track early and shot straight to the top by 0.2s over Marquez.
Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi then brought out yellow flags when he ploughed through the gravel trap at Turn 1, leaving just one clear lap remaining to topple Bagnaia.
Marquez set red sectors until sliding off, with Pramac Yamaha's Jack Miller making it three fallers in the space of a few seconds.
When the dust had settled, Bezzecchi, Honda's Joan Mir and Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez formed row two, ahead of the top KTM of Pedro Acosta, title contender Alex Marquez and Zarco.
Miller was left in tenth, ahead of Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini.
Reigning world champion Jorge Martin finished his second qualifying session of the season in twelfth, last of the Q2 riders, for Aprilia.
Bagnaia fought back from a lowly 18th in final practice to top Qualifying 1, graduating to Q2 alongside Fernandez.
Fabio di Giannantonio and impressive KTM stand-in Pol Espargaro just missed out.
Rookie Fermin Aldeguer was left 18th for Gresini Ducati with KTM’s 2020 Brno winner Brad Binder starting 19th on the grid.
The ten-lap Brno Sprint begins at 3pm local time.
Brno has been completely resurfaced ahead of its return to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 2020.
After missing all but the Qatar round due to injuries, reigning world champion Jorge Martin is back with Aprilia this weekend.
However Maverick Vinales is missing due to last Saturday’s shoulder injuries in qualifying at the Sachsenring. Vinales is replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Enea Bastianini is returning to action after missing Germany due to food poisoning.
LCR’s Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is being replaced by HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami.
Franco Morbidelli, who withdrew from last Sunday’s German MotoGP after a shoulder injury in the wet Sprint race, is also absent this weekend.
Augusto Fernandez is competing as a Yamaha wild-card, during the final round before the MotoGP summer break.
Fernandez, Luca Marini, Miguel Oliveira and Alex Rins took part in a recent private test at Brno.