Valentino Rossi’s team reveals 2027 MotoGP talks with Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta has been repeatedly linked to VR46

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

VR46 team boss Uccio Salucci admits the Valentino Rossi-owned squad has held recent conversations with Pedro Acosta about a future MotoGP link up.

Pedro Acosta’s future has been a hot topic all year amid a lack of performance from KTM, with the 21-year-old in recent weeks growing more impatient with the situation.

He is contracted for 2026 with KTM and looks set to remain with the Austrian manufacturer, but has been linked to moves to VR46 and Honda for next year.

The VR46 rumour has refused to go away all year, with MotoGP legend Rossi’s right-hand man Salucci revealing that Acosta last month met with him to enquire about the team’s plans for next year.

Asked by the MotoGP world feed on Saturday at the Czech Grand Prix about reports of a coffee meeting with Acosta, Salucci said: “We were joking a little bit.

“We spoke with Pedro more or less one month ago because Pedro asked about our situation for next year.

“But anyway, we are happy with Franco [Morbidelli] and for sure we will start to speak with his management to try to find the right way for him for next year with Franco.”

Intriguingly, Salucci also revealed that conversations have been had with Acosta about 2027 - though he is not the only rider it has talked with.

“We already started to speak about 2027, not just with Pedro, because we need to start to speak now…”

Morbidelli only has a one-year deal currently at VR46, but has impressed with the team this year and is fifth in the standings having returned to the podium this season.

The VR46 team was initially set up to bring young Academy talents into MotoGP, but has opened its doors to outside riders in recent years.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was signed by the team for the 2024 season having never been a VR46 Academy member.

Despite confirming 2027 talks with Acosta, Salucci told Sky Italy this weekend that he expects the Spaniard to end up at a factory team.

“It's difficult,” he added.

“All the contracts expire at the end of 2026, so it seems unlikely to me that Acosta will be able to join our team.

“But never say never, if the possibility were to arise, we'll definitely talk about it next year, we'll see.

“But all the contracts are freed up: Yamaha, Honda, and factory Ducati come to mind. At that point, someone like Pedro goes there, to a factory team, as is right.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Ducati WorldSBK riders split on effect of fuel flow rules
30m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “distracted” but “no yellow flags” in Brno qualifying crash
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
‘Michael Schumacher was out to get me, trying to humiliate me’
1h ago
Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill
MotoGP News
2025 Czech MotoGP: Pecco Bagnaia takes unlikely pole after Marc Marquez crash
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Full Qualifying Results
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Czech MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Honda set the record straight after Red Bull F1 engine question
2h ago
Red Bull-Honda
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi’s team reveals 2027 MotoGP talks with Pedro Acosta
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Saturday Practice Results
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP
2025 Czech MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Nigel Mansell points to the F1 team who can "bounce back"
3h ago
Nigel Mansell