Valentino Rossi’s team reveals 2027 MotoGP talks with Pedro Acosta

VR46 team boss Uccio Salucci admits the Valentino Rossi-owned squad has held recent conversations with Pedro Acosta about a future MotoGP link up.

Pedro Acosta’s future has been a hot topic all year amid a lack of performance from KTM, with the 21-year-old in recent weeks growing more impatient with the situation.

He is contracted for 2026 with KTM and looks set to remain with the Austrian manufacturer, but has been linked to moves to VR46 and Honda for next year.

The VR46 rumour has refused to go away all year, with MotoGP legend Rossi’s right-hand man Salucci revealing that Acosta last month met with him to enquire about the team’s plans for next year.

Asked by the MotoGP world feed on Saturday at the Czech Grand Prix about reports of a coffee meeting with Acosta, Salucci said: “We were joking a little bit.

“We spoke with Pedro more or less one month ago because Pedro asked about our situation for next year.

“But anyway, we are happy with Franco [Morbidelli] and for sure we will start to speak with his management to try to find the right way for him for next year with Franco.”

Intriguingly, Salucci also revealed that conversations have been had with Acosta about 2027 - though he is not the only rider it has talked with.

“We already started to speak about 2027, not just with Pedro, because we need to start to speak now…”

Morbidelli only has a one-year deal currently at VR46, but has impressed with the team this year and is fifth in the standings having returned to the podium this season.

The VR46 team was initially set up to bring young Academy talents into MotoGP, but has opened its doors to outside riders in recent years.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was signed by the team for the 2024 season having never been a VR46 Academy member.

Despite confirming 2027 talks with Acosta, Salucci told Sky Italy this weekend that he expects the Spaniard to end up at a factory team.

“It's difficult,” he added.

“All the contracts expire at the end of 2026, so it seems unlikely to me that Acosta will be able to join our team.

“But never say never, if the possibility were to arise, we'll definitely talk about it next year, we'll see.

“But all the contracts are freed up: Yamaha, Honda, and factory Ducati come to mind. At that point, someone like Pedro goes there, to a factory team, as is right.”