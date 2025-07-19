2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Czech MotoGP at Brno, round 12 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'53.145s12/12320k
2Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.174s10/11320k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.455s10/11320k
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.468s12/12320k
5Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.496s12/12321k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.618s12/12317k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.681s11/13322k
8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.781s13/13312k
9Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.800s12/12323k
10Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.820s13/13317k
11Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.867s10/13320k
12Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.910s8/11321k
13Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.948s8/10316k
14Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.053s10/11317k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.087s9/12321k
16Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.092s6/12322k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.171s4/11319k
18Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.188s4/12319k
19Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.362s4/11316k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.367s11/11317k
21Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.473s11/11320k
22Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+1.541s4/13318k

* Rookie

Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Honda 1m 54.596s (2016)

Fastest race lap: Dani Pedrosa, Honda 1m 56.026s (2014)

Marc Marquez begins Saturday on top of the timesheets after breaking the all-time Brno lap record during a dry final practice for the Czech Republic MotoGP.

After a wet Friday, also led by title leader Marquez, the clouds cleared and the premier-class enjoyed its first fully dry Brno session since 2020.

With no more rain expected this weekend, teams and riders faced a hectic half-hour, dialling in a dry set-up and gathering as much tyre data as possible.

Advances in bike development since 2020, combined with the new asphalt, saw Marquez set a best of 1m 53.145s, almost 3s under the official race lap record and 1.5s under his own 2014 pole record (despite not doing a time attack).

Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller leapt into a late second place, ahead of Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez.

KTM stand-in Pol Espargaro was an impressive fifth, with Jorge Martin 12th for Aprilia and Marc Marquez’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia just 18th, but having kept the same soft rear tyre throughout.

All riders used the medium front tyre this morning, with a mix of soft and medium rear tyres. The soft is the obvious choice for the Sprint but might also be able to do the grand prix distance.

Qualifying 1, featuring the Ducatis of Bagnaia, Fermin Aldeguer and di Giannantonio, will now begin.

Brno has been completely resurfaced ahead of its return to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 2020.

After missing all but the Qatar round due to injuries, reigning world champion Jorge Martin is back with Aprilia this weekend.

However Maverick Vinales is missing due to last Saturday’s shoulder injuries in qualifying at the Sachsenring. Vinales is replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Enea Bastianini is returning to action after missing Germany due to food poisoning.

LCR’s Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is being replaced by HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami.

Franco Morbidelli, who withdrew from last Sunday’s German MotoGP after a shoulder injury in the wet Sprint race, is also absent this weekend.

Augusto Fernandez is competing as a Yamaha wild-card, during the final round before the MotoGP summer break.

Fernandez, Luca Marini, Miguel Oliveira and Alex Rins took part in a recent private test at Brno.

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Ducati WorldSBK riders split on effect of fuel flow rules
13m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “distracted” but “no yellow flags” in Brno qualifying crash
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
‘Michael Schumacher was out to get me, trying to humiliate me’
1h ago
Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill
MotoGP News
2025 Czech MotoGP: Pecco Bagnaia takes unlikely pole after Marc Marquez crash
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Full Qualifying Results
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Czech MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Honda set the record straight about Red Bull F1 engine reunion
2h ago
Red Bull-Honda
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi’s team reveals 2027 MotoGP talks with Pedro Acosta
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Saturday Practice Results
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP
2025 Czech MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Nigel Mansell points to the F1 team who can "bounce back"
3h ago
Nigel Mansell