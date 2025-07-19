2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Czech MotoGP at Brno, round 12 of 22.
|2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'53.145s
|12/12
|320k
|2
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.174s
|10/11
|320k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.455s
|10/11
|320k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.468s
|12/12
|320k
|5
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.496s
|12/12
|321k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.618s
|12/12
|317k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.681s
|11/13
|322k
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.781s
|13/13
|312k
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.800s
|12/12
|323k
|10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.820s
|13/13
|317k
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.867s
|10/13
|320k
|12
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.910s
|8/11
|321k
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.948s
|8/10
|316k
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.053s
|10/11
|317k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.087s
|9/12
|321k
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.092s
|6/12
|322k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.171s
|4/11
|319k
|18
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.188s
|4/12
|319k
|19
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.362s
|4/11
|316k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.367s
|11/11
|317k
|21
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.473s
|11/11
|320k
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.541s
|4/13
|318k
* Rookie
Official Brno MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez, Honda 1m 54.596s (2016)
Fastest race lap: Dani Pedrosa, Honda 1m 56.026s (2014)
Marc Marquez begins Saturday on top of the timesheets after breaking the all-time Brno lap record during a dry final practice for the Czech Republic MotoGP.
After a wet Friday, also led by title leader Marquez, the clouds cleared and the premier-class enjoyed its first fully dry Brno session since 2020.
With no more rain expected this weekend, teams and riders faced a hectic half-hour, dialling in a dry set-up and gathering as much tyre data as possible.
Advances in bike development since 2020, combined with the new asphalt, saw Marquez set a best of 1m 53.145s, almost 3s under the official race lap record and 1.5s under his own 2014 pole record (despite not doing a time attack).
Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller leapt into a late second place, ahead of Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez.
KTM stand-in Pol Espargaro was an impressive fifth, with Jorge Martin 12th for Aprilia and Marc Marquez’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia just 18th, but having kept the same soft rear tyre throughout.
All riders used the medium front tyre this morning, with a mix of soft and medium rear tyres. The soft is the obvious choice for the Sprint but might also be able to do the grand prix distance.
Qualifying 1, featuring the Ducatis of Bagnaia, Fermin Aldeguer and di Giannantonio, will now begin.
Brno has been completely resurfaced ahead of its return to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 2020.
After missing all but the Qatar round due to injuries, reigning world champion Jorge Martin is back with Aprilia this weekend.
However Maverick Vinales is missing due to last Saturday’s shoulder injuries in qualifying at the Sachsenring. Vinales is replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Enea Bastianini is returning to action after missing Germany due to food poisoning.
LCR’s Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is being replaced by HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami.
Franco Morbidelli, who withdrew from last Sunday’s German MotoGP after a shoulder injury in the wet Sprint race, is also absent this weekend.
Augusto Fernandez is competing as a Yamaha wild-card, during the final round before the MotoGP summer break.
Fernandez, Luca Marini, Miguel Oliveira and Alex Rins took part in a recent private test at Brno.