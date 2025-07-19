2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'53.145s 12/12 320k 2 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.174s 10/11 320k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.455s 10/11 320k 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.468s 12/12 320k 5 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.496s 12/12 321k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.618s 12/12 317k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.681s 11/13 322k 8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.781s 13/13 312k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.800s 12/12 323k 10 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.820s 13/13 317k 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.867s 10/13 320k 12 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.910s 8/11 321k 13 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.948s 8/10 316k 14 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.053s 10/11 317k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.087s 9/12 321k 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.092s 6/12 322k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.171s 4/11 319k 18 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.188s 4/12 319k 19 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.362s 4/11 316k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.367s 11/11 317k 21 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.473s 11/11 320k 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.541s 4/13 318k

* Rookie

Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Honda 1m 54.596s (2016)

Fastest race lap: Dani Pedrosa, Honda 1m 56.026s (2014)

Marc Marquez begins Saturday on top of the timesheets after breaking the all-time Brno lap record during a dry final practice for the Czech Republic MotoGP.

After a wet Friday, also led by title leader Marquez, the clouds cleared and the premier-class enjoyed its first fully dry Brno session since 2020.

With no more rain expected this weekend, teams and riders faced a hectic half-hour, dialling in a dry set-up and gathering as much tyre data as possible.

Advances in bike development since 2020, combined with the new asphalt, saw Marquez set a best of 1m 53.145s, almost 3s under the official race lap record and 1.5s under his own 2014 pole record (despite not doing a time attack).

Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller leapt into a late second place, ahead of Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez. KTM stand-in Pol Espargaro was an impressive fifth, with Jorge Martin 12th for Aprilia and Marc Marquez’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia just 18th, but having kept the same soft rear tyre throughout. All riders used the medium front tyre this morning, with a mix of soft and medium rear tyres. The soft is the obvious choice for the Sprint but might also be able to do the grand prix distance. Qualifying 1, featuring the Ducatis of Bagnaia, Fermin Aldeguer and di Giannantonio, will now begin.

Brno has been completely resurfaced ahead of its return to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 2020.

After missing all but the Qatar round due to injuries, reigning world champion Jorge Martin is back with Aprilia this weekend.

However Maverick Vinales is missing due to last Saturday’s shoulder injuries in qualifying at the Sachsenring. Vinales is replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Enea Bastianini is returning to action after missing Germany due to food poisoning.

LCR’s Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is being replaced by HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami.

Franco Morbidelli, who withdrew from last Sunday’s German MotoGP after a shoulder injury in the wet Sprint race, is also absent this weekend.

Augusto Fernandez is competing as a Yamaha wild-card, during the final round before the MotoGP summer break.

Fernandez, Luca Marini, Miguel Oliveira and Alex Rins took part in a recent private test at Brno.