Sprint race results from the 2025 Czech MotoGP at Brno, round 12 of 22 - after tyre pressure investigations.

UPDATE: Marc Marquez cleared of low tyre pressure and officially confirmed as winner of the Czech MotoGP Sprint. 

Alex Rins and Ai Ogura also avoid a post-race penalty.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)19m 5.883s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.798s
3Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.324s
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.409s
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.292s
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+3.358s
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+3.648s
8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+3.920s
9Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+4.748s
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+5.902s
11Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+6.000s
12Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+6.379s
13Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+7.081s
14Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+7.612s
15Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+8.681s
16Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+8.992s
17Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+9.404s
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+9.871s
19Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+11.487s
 Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)DNF
 Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF
 Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez won a bizarre Czech MotoGP Sprint race, which saw both factory Ducati riders deliberately slow down and surrender first and second places mid-race due to low tyre pressure warnings on their dash.

Marquez later re-passed Pedro Acosta to 'win', but the world championship leader was then officially put under investigation for low tyre pressure moments after the chequered flag.

If found to have been below the minimum, despite his efforts, he would have received an eight-second penalty, gifting victory to KTM's Acosta.

However, speaking in parc ferme, Marquez was confident he would be cleared and "no further action" was duly confirmed.

Tech3's Enea Bastianini, absent last weekend in Germany due to severe food poisoning, took a shock third place.

If Marquez had been demoted, Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi would have moved up to third.

Brno Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pole starter Francesco Bagnaia, who had lost the lead to Marquez in the opening turns, was first to sit up and back off at the midway stage.

The Italian not only allowed Acosta through, but was eventually shuffled back to seventh.

Just a lap after Bagnaia, and while holding a near 3-second lead, Marquez also sat up and pulled offline, allowing Acosta into the lead.

Unlike his team-mate, Marquez dived straight back in behind the KTM’s rear wheel to heat his front tyre in the dirty air.

Believing he had done enough to meet the required minimum pressure for 30% of the Sprint laps, Marquez snatched the lead back from Acosta on the penultimate lap for his eleventh Sprint win of the season.

Like Marquez, Alex Rins and Ai Ogura were also put under investigation for tyre pressure after the race. All three were cleared.

Meanwhile, Acosta and Bastianini claimed KTM’s first rostrums in any race this season (after Maverick Vinales was penalised, due to tyre pressure, in Qatar).

Behind Bezzecchi, Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) and Bagnaia and Johann Zarco (LCR Honda), and KTM stand-in Pol Espargaro completed the scorers.

Starting only his second Sprint of the year, reigning world champion Jorge Martin rode from twelfth on the grid to eleventh place for Aprilia.

All riders used the medium front tyre, but most also surprised by picking the medium rear. That left the Aprilias of Bezzecchi and Martin, plus Zarco, as the leading riders on the soft rear.

Acosta had hinted at KTM's form with a fast pace on the medium rear in final practice.

Alex Marquez got a shocking start and later tangled with Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer, leaving him 17th at the flag.

HRC's Joan Mir saw his second-row start go to waste during the first lap chaos.

Yamaha wild-card Augusto Fernandez wiped out LCR stand-in Takaaki Nakagami on lap 2 of 10.

Brno has been completely resurfaced ahead of its return to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 2020.

After missing all but the Qatar round due to injuries, reigning world champion Jorge Martin is back with Aprilia this weekend.

However Maverick Vinales is missing due to last Saturday’s shoulder injuries in qualifying at the Sachsenring. Vinales is replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Enea Bastianini is returning to action after missing Germany due to food poisoning.

LCR’s Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is being replaced by HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami.

Franco Morbidelli, who withdrew from last Sunday’s German MotoGP after a shoulder injury in the wet Sprint race, is also absent this weekend.

Augusto Fernandez is competing as a Yamaha wild-card, during the final round before the MotoGP summer break.

Fernandez, Luca Marini, Miguel Oliveira and Alex Rins took part in a recent private test at Brno.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

