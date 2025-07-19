UPDATE: Marc Marquez cleared of low tyre pressure and officially confirmed as winner of the Czech MotoGP Sprint.

Alex Rins and Ai Ogura also avoid a post-race penalty.

2025 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 19m 5.883s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.798s 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.324s 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.409s 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.292s 6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +3.358s 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +3.648s 8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +3.920s 9 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +4.748s 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +5.902s 11 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +6.000s 12 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +6.379s 13 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +7.081s 14 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +7.612s 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +8.681s 16 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +8.992s 17 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +9.404s 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +9.871s 19 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +11.487s Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) DNF Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) DNF Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez won a bizarre Czech MotoGP Sprint race, which saw both factory Ducati riders deliberately slow down and surrender first and second places mid-race due to low tyre pressure warnings on their dash.

Marquez later re-passed Pedro Acosta to 'win', but the world championship leader was then officially put under investigation for low tyre pressure moments after the chequered flag.

If found to have been below the minimum, despite his efforts, he would have received an eight-second penalty, gifting victory to KTM's Acosta.

However, speaking in parc ferme, Marquez was confident he would be cleared and "no further action" was duly confirmed.

Tech3's Enea Bastianini, absent last weekend in Germany due to severe food poisoning, took a shock third place.

If Marquez had been demoted, Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi would have moved up to third.

Brno Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pole starter Francesco Bagnaia, who had lost the lead to Marquez in the opening turns, was first to sit up and back off at the midway stage.

The Italian not only allowed Acosta through, but was eventually shuffled back to seventh.

Just a lap after Bagnaia, and while holding a near 3-second lead, Marquez also sat up and pulled offline, allowing Acosta into the lead.

Unlike his team-mate, Marquez dived straight back in behind the KTM’s rear wheel to heat his front tyre in the dirty air.

Believing he had done enough to meet the required minimum pressure for 30% of the Sprint laps, Marquez snatched the lead back from Acosta on the penultimate lap for his eleventh Sprint win of the season.

Like Marquez, Alex Rins and Ai Ogura were also put under investigation for tyre pressure after the race. All three were cleared.

Meanwhile, Acosta and Bastianini claimed KTM’s first rostrums in any race this season (after Maverick Vinales was penalised, due to tyre pressure, in Qatar).

Behind Bezzecchi, Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) and Bagnaia and Johann Zarco (LCR Honda), and KTM stand-in Pol Espargaro completed the scorers.

Starting only his second Sprint of the year, reigning world champion Jorge Martin rode from twelfth on the grid to eleventh place for Aprilia. All riders used the medium front tyre, but most also surprised by picking the medium rear. That left the Aprilias of Bezzecchi and Martin, plus Zarco, as the leading riders on the soft rear. Acosta had hinted at KTM's form with a fast pace on the medium rear in final practice. Alex Marquez got a shocking start and later tangled with Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer, leaving him 17th at the flag. HRC's Joan Mir saw his second-row start go to waste during the first lap chaos. Yamaha wild-card Augusto Fernandez wiped out LCR stand-in Takaaki Nakagami on lap 2 of 10.

Brno has been completely resurfaced ahead of its return to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 2020.

After missing all but the Qatar round due to injuries, reigning world champion Jorge Martin is back with Aprilia this weekend.

However Maverick Vinales is missing due to last Saturday’s shoulder injuries in qualifying at the Sachsenring. Vinales is replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Enea Bastianini is returning to action after missing Germany due to food poisoning.

LCR’s Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is being replaced by HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami.

Franco Morbidelli, who withdrew from last Sunday’s German MotoGP after a shoulder injury in the wet Sprint race, is also absent this weekend.

Augusto Fernandez is competing as a Yamaha wild-card, during the final round before the MotoGP summer break.

Fernandez, Luca Marini, Miguel Oliveira and Alex Rins took part in a recent private test at Brno.