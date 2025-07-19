Brno Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Czech Sprint race at Brno, round 12 of 22.

Brno Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)356 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)261(-95)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)200(-156)
4=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)142(-214)
5=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)139(-217)
6=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)136(-220)
7^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)108(-248)
8˅1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)106(-250)
9^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)92(-264)
10˅1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*92(-264)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)69(-287)
12=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)60(-296)
13=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)55(-301)
14^3Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)49(-307)
15˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*49(-307)
16˅1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)48(-308)
17˅1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)46(-310)
18=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)41(-315)
19=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)32(-324)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-346)
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-348)
22^1Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-350)
23˅1Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-350)
24NAPol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1(-355)
25˅1Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1(-355)

Marc Marquez wins his 11th Sprint race out of 12, despite backing off and allowing Pedro Acosta to lead for several laps while he raised his front tyre pressure.

Francesco Bagnaia suffered similar issues but still gained a few points on Alex Marquez, who could only reach 17th after a nightmare opening lap.

Pol Espargaro scored his first point of the season, in his first race.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

