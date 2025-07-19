Brno Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 356 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 261 (-95) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 200 (-156) 4 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 142 (-214) 5 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 139 (-217) 6 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 136 (-220) 7 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 108 (-248) 8 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 106 (-250) 9 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 92 (-264) 10 ˅1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 92 (-264) 11 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 69 (-287) 12 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 60 (-296) 13 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 55 (-301) 14 ^3 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 49 (-307) 15 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 49 (-307) 16 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 48 (-308) 17 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 46 (-310) 18 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 41 (-315) 19 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 32 (-324) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-346) 21 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-348) 22 ^1 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-350) 23 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-350) 24 NA Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1 (-355) 25 ˅1 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1 (-355)

Marc Marquez wins his 11th Sprint race out of 12, despite backing off and allowing Pedro Acosta to lead for several laps while he raised his front tyre pressure.

Francesco Bagnaia suffered similar issues but still gained a few points on Alex Marquez, who could only reach 17th after a nightmare opening lap.

Pol Espargaro scored his first point of the season, in his first race.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

