Brno Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Czech Sprint race at Brno, round 12 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|356
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|261
|(-95)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|200
|(-156)
|4
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|142
|(-214)
|5
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|139
|(-217)
|6
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|136
|(-220)
|7
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|108
|(-248)
|8
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|106
|(-250)
|9
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|92
|(-264)
|10
|˅1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|92
|(-264)
|11
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|69
|(-287)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|60
|(-296)
|13
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|55
|(-301)
|14
|^3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|49
|(-307)
|15
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|49
|(-307)
|16
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|48
|(-308)
|17
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|46
|(-310)
|18
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|41
|(-315)
|19
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|32
|(-324)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-346)
|21
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-348)
|22
|^1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-350)
|23
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-350)
|24
|NA
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1
|(-355)
|25
|˅1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1
|(-355)
Marc Marquez wins his 11th Sprint race out of 12, despite backing off and allowing Pedro Acosta to lead for several laps while he raised his front tyre pressure.
Francesco Bagnaia suffered similar issues but still gained a few points on Alex Marquez, who could only reach 17th after a nightmare opening lap.
Pol Espargaro scored his first point of the season, in his first race.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
