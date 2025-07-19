Marc Marquez always confident of avoiding Czech MotoGP tyre pressure penalty: “For that reason I am smiling”

Marc Marquez has indicated he was not worried about receiving a tyre pressure penalty in the MotoGP Sprint.

Marquez started the race second, but was quickly into the lead when he passed Francesco Bagnaia at turn three on the opening lap.

The two Ducati Lenovo teammates were pulling away by mid-race. Marquez had a second over Bagnaia, and the Italian was a second clear of Pedro Acosta in third.

On lap five, Bagnaia slowed on the approach to turn five and let Acosta through. He then lost positions to Enea Bastianini and Fabio Quartararo, too, and would lose out to Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez by the end of the race as well.

Marquez dropped back a lap later, but maintained position behind Acosta before re-passing his compatriot on the penultimate lap and taking an 11th Sprint victory of the season by 0.798 seconds.

Marquez was put under investigation by the FIM MotoGP Stewards after the race for a tyre pressure infringement, but no further action was taken.

Marquez, in any case, was unconcerned by the prospect of a penalty even before the verdict of the Stewards had been announced.

“Yes, we did,” Marc Marquez said in his post-race parc ferme interview when asked if he felt he’d done enough to avoid a penalty.

“For that reason I am smiling.

“It's true that it was super on the limit. I was riding comfortable, then I saw that the pressure was not enough.

“I tried to push some laps on the brakes, but I saw that it was too much risk to get that correct pressure.

“Then I decided to wait, just super-close to Acosta to increase the temperature.

“Then, when I saw the temperature was inside, the pressure was inside the rules, then I pushed the last two laps.”