"Expectations" unchanged for Rory Skinner despite Knockhill BSB win

Ahead of BSB’s return to England and Brands Hatch on 25–27 July, Rory Skinner says his win at Knockhill has not changed his objectives for the 2025 season.

Skinner enters the next round at Brands Hatch third in the standings, albeit 70 points behind BSB points leader Bradley Ray.

He says, though, winning in Knockhill does not alter his targets for the 2025 season.

“I certainly didn’t expect to be winning this early on in the season but it doesn’t change our expectations or goals,” he said.

“It is a long season with a lot of races still to come to get points and we need to be consistent week in, week out.

“I am looking forward to Brands Hatch, as it is a track that I really enjoy.

“I think the Ducati has historically gone well around there too, so it should be an exciting weekend.”

Skinner switched to Ducati this year with the TAS Racing squad after a year on the BMW for the Scottish rider.

A win at round four, albeit in the rain, came after a strong start to the season for Skinner – an opening three rounds which saw him on the podium twice.

“It has been nice to be so competitive straight from the off at the start of the season,” Skinner told BritishSuperbike.com.

“The Ducati V4 R was a new bike for both myself and the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati team and they have done a great job of getting into the swing of things pretty quickly.

“Our goal has always been to be in the top five in as many races as we could be and if a podium presented itself we would definitely take it!”