"Expectations" unchanged for Rory Skinner despite Knockhill BSB win

Rory Skinner says his “expectations” are unchanged for the remainder of the BSB season after his Knockhill win.

Rory Skinner leads Kyle Ryde, 2025 Knockhill BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Rory Skinner leads Kyle Ryde, 2025 Knockhill BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Ahead of BSB’s return to England and Brands Hatch on 25–27 July, Rory Skinner says his win at Knockhill has not changed his objectives for the 2025 season.

Skinner enters the next round at Brands Hatch third in the standings, albeit 70 points behind BSB points leader Bradley Ray.

He says, though, winning in Knockhill does not alter his targets for the 2025 season.

“I certainly didn’t expect to be winning this early on in the season but it doesn’t change our expectations or goals,” he said.

“It is a long season with a lot of races still to come to get points and we need to be consistent week in, week out.

“I am looking forward to Brands Hatch, as it is a track that I really enjoy.

“I think the Ducati has historically gone well around there too, so it should be an exciting weekend.”

Skinner switched to Ducati this year with the TAS Racing squad after a year on the BMW for the Scottish rider.

A win at round four, albeit in the rain, came after a strong start to the season for Skinner – an opening three rounds which saw him on the podium twice.

“It has been nice to be so competitive straight from the off at the start of the season,” Skinner told BritishSuperbike.com.

“The Ducati V4 R was a new bike for both myself and the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati team and they have done a great job of getting into the swing of things pretty quickly.

“Our goal has always been to be in the top five in as many races as we could be and if a podium presented itself we would definitely take it!”

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo pinpoints where V4 engine can help Yamaha
3m ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Honda make €4.5m offer for future factory rider - not Luca Marini or Jorge Martin
4m ago
Luca Marini
F1 News
Guenther Steiner lays out conditions for F1 team principal return
12m ago
Guenther Steiner
F1 News
2026 F1 driver line-up: The grid so far, and all the rumours
12m ago
Verstappen, Russell
MotoGP News
2026 MotoGP rider line-up: The grid so far, and all the rumours
15m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu

More News

MotoGP News
KTM clear on 2026 MotoGP line-up: “Four bikes, four riders...”
19m ago
Pit Beirer and KTM CEO Gottfried Neumeister, 2025 Czech MotoGP
BSB News
"Expectations" unchanged for Rory Skinner despite Knockhill BSB win
42m ago
Rory Skinner leads Kyle Ryde, 2025 Knockhill BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Moto2 Results
2025 Official Brno Moto2 Test Results - Monday (Combined)
4h ago
Manuel Gonzalez, Brno
MotoGP News
Buenos Aires back on MotoGP calendar from 2027
5h ago
Alzamora, Rossi, Criville, Rossi, Argentine GP 1999
MotoGP Feature
Czech MotoGP showed even Marc Marquez will have a hard time denying himself 2025 title
12h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP