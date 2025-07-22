Jacques Villeneuve snubs Lewis Hamilton for Fernando Alonso: ‘He disappears too often’

“He always had seasons where he had a few races where he disappeared. He wasn’t there anymore, and suddenly the light turned on again, and he was a killer again. Whereas Alonso is always there.”

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve ranked Fernando Alonso ahead of Lewis Hamilton, claiming the British driver had “too many downs” and became “complacent” during his dominant seasons.

Hamilton is F1’s most successful driver with seven world titles and over 100 race victories.

On the other hand, Alonso has just two titles to his name, with his most recent F1 victory coming at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.

It’s widely accepted that Alonso’s career statistics don’t align with his talent.

Alonso narrowly missed out on the 2007, 2010 and 2012 drivers’ titles by a handful of points.

Speaking on The Red Flags podcast, Villeneuve was asked to rank F1 world champions over the years.

When it came to Alonso versus Hamilton, Villeneuve felt that Hamilton wasn’t ruthless enough at times in dominant machinery and that some of the titles he secured would have been won anyway by some of his teammates, such as Valtteri Bottas.

“I will put Alonso because Hamilton has too many downs,” Villeneuve explained. “Even though he’s got all the championships, it’s not the quantity of championships.

“If you look at every season, there’s always been two, three, four races where he was completely disappearing.

“Then suddenly he woke up again and started winning again. Too many of those championships were in cars that even Bottas would have won the championship if Hamilton had not been there.

“That put him in a place where he became complacent. He forgot how hard he had to fight. You can see it now.

“It’s a big shock to him that, actually, no, he has to fight as hard as he did in his first and second season, because the first championship he had, amazing. He really fought hard for that. But after that, when the car became superior, he had too many easy years.

“He always had seasons where he had a few races where he disappeared. He wasn’t there anymore, and suddenly the light turned on again, and he was a killer again. Whereas Alonso is always there.”

Hamilton “made the right” team choices

One criticism of Fernando Alonso, compared to Lewis Hamilton, has been moving to the right - or wrong team.

Alonso left Ferrari to join McLaren-Honda in 2015, which was a miserable four seasons at Woking.

On the other hand, Hamilton gambled on Mercedes in 2013, and that switch proved to be a masterstroke.

“He’s been bad at that. Hamilton made the right choices at the right time,” Villeneuve added.

“At the same time, there was no way of knowing that Mercedes would have that engine, which was so much above the rest. That was a gamble. That was a big gamble, and it worked out.

“Alonso got close twice to winning with Ferrari until the last race. That little difference would have made the world.

“When there were teammates at McLaren, in the end, Hamilton, even though it was Hamilton’s first season. He’s not great at choosing his teams, and he’s very good at making enemies, even within teams. But as a driver, he’s always on it.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Carlos Sainz was told by Ferrari “we will continue, for sure” into F1 2025
12m ago
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
MotoGP News
Fabio di Giannantonio: “No excuses, I take responsibility”
24m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Czech MotoGP
WSBK News
“Not the perfect situation” for safety at “small” Balaton Park - Axel Bassani
41m ago
Axel Bassani, 2025 Balaton WorldSBK (stock) test. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
Lando Norris called “his own worst enemy” as mental “baggage” threatens F1 title hopes
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
BSB News
Scott Redding adapts to BSB: “When I’m in auto-pilot, I do a hand-stand!”
1h ago
Scott Redding

More News

F1 News
Jacques Villeneuve snubs Lewis Hamilton for Fernando Alonso: ‘He disappears too often’
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Carl Fogarty lambasts MotoGP's most controversial rule
1h ago
Carl Fogarty
F1 News
Max Verstappen now ‘more likely to stay’ at Red Bull as rumours swirl ahead of Belgian GP
2h ago
Max Verstappen
NASCAR News
At 44, NASCAR's Denny Hamlin wakes up every morning wondering if he's ‘still got it’
2h ago
Denny Hamlin
WSBK News
BMW explain what they did to turn Toprak Razgatlioglu’s bike around
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu