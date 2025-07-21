Kyle Ryde “way better off than I was last year” ahead of Brands Hatch BSB

Reigning BSB Champion Kyle Ryde is optimistic ahead of the upcoming Brands Hatch BSB, feeling he is “way better off than I was last year”.

Ryde was third in all three races at the July Brands Hatch round last year, while Ryan Vickers took all three wins.

In October, though, Ryde won the final race at Brands Hatch to clinch the BSB championship.

Ryde enters this year’s summer Brands Hatch round, the fifth of the season, on 25–27 July without a win in his title defence campaign, second in the championship, and already 52 points behind Bradley Ray, who he is still yet to beat in a race this year.

But the OMG Yamaha rider feels he is riding well at the moment and returns to Brands Hatch with good memories after the aforementioned title success in 2024.

“I know we are a chunk behind in the championship but I am riding good, and I am way better off than I was last year when I managed to win, so I am happy,” Ryde told BritishSuperbike.com.

“We are going to the track next where I won the championship so it is a special place for me, I am looking forward to it and the bike works well in either wet or dry conditions as we proved in October last year.

“I am looking forward to getting my finger out and getting stuck in and hopefully putting one up on Brad.”