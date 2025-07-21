Question mark over PBM Ducati at Brands Hatch as Glenn Irwin plots early return

There is uncertainty over who will be riding for PBM Ducati at Brands Hatch this weekend.

The next round of the British Superbike Championship is looming, and PBM Ducati vow they will race despite the identity of their rider being unknown.

Glenn Irwin is still absent due to injury - although he is plotting a quicker return than initially predicted.

At the last BSB round, Scott Redding deputised for the injured Irwin.

But Redding is expected to be in World Superbike Championship action with Bonovo MGM Ducati this weekend.

Redding has previously stated he will prioritise WorldSBK above BSB.

“One thing for sure we will have a rider at Brands,” insisted Bruce Davies, Hager UK Managing Director and sponsor of the 2025 PBM team.

But who?

Glenn Irwin eyes early BSB comeback

Irwin injured his hip socket and pelvis in a crash at Snetterton in June.

He had initially written off the majority of 2025 afterwards as he had surgery.

But Irwin has now surprisingly indicated he could back racing in BSB by August.

"Originally I feared that my season was done. Now I'm thinking, come back, then target a podium after that and target a win before the season is out,” he told BBC NI.

"Realistically I should be doing the last four or five meetings, which would be starting from Cadwell, but with how things are going and the speed of recovery I wouldn't rule out an earlier return.

"Thruxton is maybe a good one to come back for. It's quite a relaxed track to ride at but whatever one we do come back for it will be because we are medically fit, not just taking chances."

The Thruxton round in Hampshire is 8-10 August, and the Cadwell Park round in Lincolnshire is on 23-25 August.