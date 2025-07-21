Question mark over PBM Ducati at Brands Hatch as Glenn Irwin plots early return

Glenn Irwin eyes up a quick comeback - but who will race for PBM this weekend?

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin

There is uncertainty over who will be riding for PBM Ducati at Brands Hatch this weekend.

The next round of the British Superbike Championship is looming, and PBM Ducati vow they will race despite the identity of their rider being unknown.

Glenn Irwin is still absent due to injury - although he is plotting a quicker return than initially predicted.

At the last BSB round, Scott Redding deputised for the injured Irwin.

But Redding is expected to be in World Superbike Championship action with Bonovo MGM Ducati this weekend.

Redding has previously stated he will prioritise WorldSBK above BSB.

“One thing for sure we will have a rider at Brands,” insisted Bruce Davies, Hager UK Managing Director and sponsor of the 2025 PBM team.

But who?

Glenn Irwin eyes early BSB comeback

Irwin injured his hip socket and pelvis in a crash at Snetterton in June.

He had initially written off the majority of 2025 afterwards as he had surgery.

But Irwin has now surprisingly indicated he could back racing in BSB by August.

"Originally I feared that my season was done. Now I'm thinking, come back, then target a podium after that and target a win before the season is out,” he told BBC NI.

"Realistically I should be doing the last four or five meetings, which would be starting from Cadwell, but with how things are going and the speed of recovery I wouldn't rule out an earlier return.

"Thruxton is maybe a good one to come back for. It's quite a relaxed track to ride at but whatever one we do come back for it will be because we are medically fit, not just taking chances."

The Thruxton round in Hampshire is 8-10 August, and the Cadwell Park round in Lincolnshire is on 23-25 August.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
Czech MotoGP showed even Marc Marquez will have a hard time denying himself 2025 title
6h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Brad Binder gives harsh verdict on Czech MotoGP: ‘Nowhere near enough’
5m ago
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Really positive meeting” helps under fire MotoGP rider to best 2025 result at Brno
41m ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
The drastic change Pirelli have made for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix
58m ago
The start of the Belgian GP
F1 News
Guenther Steiner makes eye-opening Red Bull prediction after Christian Horner exit
1h ago
Guenther Steiner

More News

F1 News
Daniel Ricciardo slammed for “moment of stupidity” which ruined his F1 career
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia makes glum admission about the rest of his 2025 MotoGP season
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia share what Jorge Martin said inside the garage to rally his engineers
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
NASCAR News
Two finalists selected for NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Challenge
2h ago
Dover
BSB News
Question mark over PBM Ducati at Brands Hatch as Glenn Irwin plots early return
2h ago
Glenn Irwin