Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez have been competing against each other in MotoGP for the past five years.

This season, both brothers are front-runners in the title fight, sitting first and second in the standings heading into the summer break.

Having siblings compete for the MotoGP championship can impact their relationship both on and off the track—something Julia Marquez, their father, understands well.

In an interview with CNN Sports, Julia explained that the competitive nature within the family has actually strengthened the relationship between his sons.

“Is there any family that doesn’t argue? But their fights last five minutes. After that time, they’re like this,” he said. “Back to normal.

“Personally, from what I see and what I hear in the family, I think this competition has actually united them.

“Their relationship is far more positive, stronger and closer, and that is incredible. I’m very proud of that.

“I started with my children from scratch, since they were very little, we always went together, we trained together, all of the races together. I took the motorhome and drove them there, and I like being by their side.

“Their personal relationship is very good, but I make sure that I separate their job and being a father. I’m here with them, the relationship is great, but I don’t get involved.

“Away from the track, it’s different because I can behave like a father.”

Marc Marquez: "We speak about feeling on the bike, but..."

Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez

Marc and Alex have shared the MotoGP grid since 2020, when Alex was promoted to Repsol Honda. However, their first season together was cut short after Marc suffered a serious arm injury at the Spanish GP—the opening race of the 2020 season which was disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

After racing for LCR Honda in 2021 and 2022, Alex secured a move to Gresini Ducati in 2023. Marc followed him in 2024, seeking a fresh start after injuries and Honda’s decline in performance.

While Marc spent only one season alongside Alex at Gresini, he earned a promotion to the Ducati Lenovo factory team for 2025. Alex remained at Gresini, riding the powerful GP24 this season.

Speaking about their rivalry, Marc Marquez said they share feelings about the bike but take different technical approaches due to their riding styles.

“We speak about the feelings on the bike, but in the end, he has his strategy with his chief mechanic, and I have my strategy with my chief mechanic, and different riding styles,” Marc said.

“In the end, he feels one thing on the bike, I feel another thing, but the lap times are very close.”

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez sees the rivalry as a positive force that fuels his growth.

“I know that I’m training with my rival for the championship, but there’s something super nice to say,” said Alex.

“‘Okay, I want to beat him,’ so the goal every day, you know, I want to beat him on the bicycle, I want to beat him in the gym, and I think it’s a nice competition.

“We both arrive on a really high level because of that everyday competition that you have, every day you are growing up more and more.”