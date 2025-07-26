Max Verstappen emphasised Red Bull’s “need for positive energy” after victory in the Belgian Grand Prix sprint, following a turbulent period for the squad in Formula 1.

The F1 paddock was shaken by the shock departure of Christian Horner, the man who had led Red Bull since its entry into the series in 2005.

Following Horner's departure, Laurent Mekies was promoted from Racing Bulls as the new team principal and CEO of Red Bull, with the change in management dominating headlines in the lead-up to the Spa weekend.

But amid all the drama surrounding Red Bull, Verstappen delivered the team an impressive victory in the short-distance race at Spa, beating the pole-sitting McLaren of championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen said his goal is always to perform at his very best level in F1, but admitted starting his working relationship with Mekies on a winning note was a “positive”.

“The team can always count on me. I'll always give my very best, whoever is in charge. They know that,” he said.

“I'm never holding back or anything. I'm always trying to give them the best possible result and that's also what they pay me for.

“For sure, it's a positive. We need, of course, positive energy and that's a great start for us.”

Mekies was promoted to Red Bull just days after the British Grand Prix and spent some time at its factory in Milton Keynes before flying to Belgium for his first race as its team principal.

Verstappen said while it’s hard to give a definitive verdict on Mekies in such a short span of time, he has been impressed by the energy and motivation the Frenchman brings to the team.

“It's very difficult in two weeks to suddenly say a lot of things need to change out of the blue,” he said.

“It's about starting the relationship and just understanding how everyone is operating.

“ And then at one point, you come to conclusions and maybe you want to change something and this is something that will happen over the coming weeks and months.

“So it's really early days, but so far, he's very keen and very motivated, and that's exactly what you want. And I get on very well with him, so it's been a very good start.”