Max Verstappen says "we need positive energy" after Spa sprint win under new leadership

Max Verstappen clinches a morale-boosting win for Red Bull in the Spa sprint race.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Max Verstappen emphasised Red Bull’s “need for positive energy” after victory in the Belgian Grand Prix sprint, following a turbulent period for the squad in Formula 1.

The F1 paddock was shaken by the shock departure of Christian Horner, the man who had led Red Bull since its entry into the series in 2005.

Following Horner's departure, Laurent Mekies was promoted from Racing Bulls as the new team principal and CEO of Red Bull, with the change in management dominating headlines in the lead-up to the Spa weekend.

But amid all the drama surrounding Red Bull, Verstappen delivered the team an impressive victory in the short-distance race at Spa, beating the pole-sitting McLaren of championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen said his goal is always to perform at his very best level in F1, but admitted starting his working relationship with Mekies on a winning note was a “positive”.

“The team can always count on me. I'll always give my very best, whoever is in charge. They know that,” he said.

“I'm never holding back or anything. I'm always trying to give them the best possible result and that's also what they pay me for.

“For sure, it's a positive. We need, of course, positive energy and that's a great start for us.”

Mekies was promoted to Red Bull just days after the British Grand Prix and spent some time at its factory in Milton Keynes before flying to Belgium for his first race as its team principal.

Verstappen said while it’s hard to give a definitive verdict on Mekies in such a short span of time, he has been impressed by the energy and motivation the Frenchman brings to the team.

“It's very difficult in two weeks to suddenly say a lot of things need to change out of the blue,” he said.

“It's about starting the relationship and just understanding how everyone is operating.

“ And then at one point, you come to conclusions and maybe you want to change something and this is something that will happen over the coming weeks and months.

“So it's really early days, but so far, he's very keen and very motivated, and that's exactly what you want. And I get on very well with him, so it's been a very good start.”

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
40s ago
Lando Norris will lead the field away on Sunday
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu praises Balaton Park: “I’m really enjoying all corners”
2m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton: I have to “apologise” to Ferrari after “unacceptable” Q1 exit
18m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 Results
2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
23m ago
Lando Norris
WSBK News
Update on three injured riders after Hungarian WorldSBK Race 1 crash
32m ago
Remy Gardner, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton eliminated in Q1 as Belgian GP weekend goes from bad to worse
54m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi picks out key Marc Marquez quality that led to Czech MotoGP domination
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Nico Rosberg stunned by “unthinkable” Christian Horner F1 exit: “A big shock”
1h ago
Nico Rosberg
F1
2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
2h ago
Spa
WSBK Results
2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.