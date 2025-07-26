Newly-appointed Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has expressed confidence in Yuki Tsunoda’s ability to bounce back from a difficult first half of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Mekies has joined Red Bull at a critical time in the season, with the team working hard to solve its current weaknesses while simultaneously looking ahead to the big rules overhaul in 2026.

But another area that the Frenchman must address is the second seat at Red Bull, with Tsunoda now becoming the latest in a line of drivers who have been unable to match the performances of four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Since moving up to Red Bull at the Japanese Grand Prix in March, Tsunoda has accumulated just seven points, with the British GP marking his fifth consecutive non-score of the year.

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies backs Yuki Tsunoda

Mekies is well acquainted with the Japanese driver from their time together at Racing Bulls, where he oversaw Tsunoda’s best F1 season to date with a 12th-place finish in the 2024 standings.

The pair have now reunited at Red Bull following surprise in-season promotions, and Tsunoda is expected to benefit from having a familiar figure on the pitwall.

As Mekies began his first race weekend as team principal at Red Bull, he stressed that the entire team is backing the 25-year-old in his quest to rediscover his old form.

“Yuki is a fast guy," he told Formula1.com. "There is no doubt. And speed doesn't disappear.

“Circumstances have been difficult. I know the team is very strongly behind him, trying to unlock what can be unlocked and trying to connect the dots where dots need to be connected.

"So he has a very, very good interaction with the team. And yes, I'm confident that he will be able to show his true value in the near future."

Mekies’ tenure at Racing Bulls was generally well-regarded, but his promotion has also forced a management reshuffle at the Faenza-based squad.

Sporting director Alan Permane has taken over charge from this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, with the Briton bringing with him over three decades of F1 experience.

While Mekies admitted it feels “strange” to step away after overseeing the team’s recent transformation, he believes Permane is the right person to continue its upward trajectory.

"On one side, it's very difficult because the adventure was incredible there," he said. "We were on an incredible trajectory with everyone and we had done together so many changes in the last year and a half that it really feels like things were going to accelerate and come even better.

"So on that side, of course, you feel a bit strange to leave the boat. But on the other side, the team is in perfect hands.

"Alan is just the best possible guy to take the team principal role there. He knows the team upside down. He symbolises very well the spirit we have been trying to build with everyone over there and to have him leading it, teaming up with Peter, with all the team around him."