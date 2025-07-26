New Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies provides top reason Yuki Tsunoda woe will end

Laurent Mekies has faith in Yuki Tsunoda despite his current struggles, saying his speed hasn't 'disappeared'.

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Newly-appointed Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has expressed confidence in Yuki Tsunoda’s ability to bounce back from a difficult first half of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Mekies has joined Red Bull at a critical time in the season, with the team working hard to solve its current weaknesses while simultaneously looking ahead to the big rules overhaul in 2026.

But another area that the Frenchman must address is the second seat at Red Bull, with Tsunoda now becoming the latest in a line of drivers who have been unable to match the performances of four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Since moving up to Red Bull at the Japanese Grand Prix in March, Tsunoda has accumulated just seven points, with the British GP marking his fifth consecutive non-score of the year.

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies backs Yuki Tsunoda

Mekies is well acquainted with the Japanese driver from their time together at Racing Bulls, where he oversaw Tsunoda’s best F1 season to date with a 12th-place finish in the 2024 standings.

The pair have now reunited at Red Bull following surprise in-season promotions, and Tsunoda is expected to benefit from having a familiar figure on the pitwall.

As Mekies began his first race weekend as team principal at Red Bull, he stressed that the entire team is backing the 25-year-old in his quest to rediscover his old form.

“Yuki is a fast guy," he told Formula1.com. "There is no doubt. And speed doesn't disappear.

“Circumstances have been difficult. I know the team is very strongly behind him, trying to unlock what can be unlocked and trying to connect the dots where dots need to be connected.

"So he has a very, very good interaction with the team. And yes, I'm confident that he will be able to show his true value in the near future."

Mekies’ tenure at Racing Bulls was generally well-regarded, but his promotion has also forced a management reshuffle at the Faenza-based squad.

Sporting director Alan Permane has taken over charge from this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, with the Briton bringing with him over three decades of F1 experience.

While Mekies admitted it feels “strange” to step away after overseeing the team’s recent transformation, he believes Permane is the right person to continue its upward trajectory.

"On one side, it's very difficult because the adventure was incredible there," he said. "We were on an incredible trajectory with everyone and we had done together so many changes in the last year and a half that it really feels like things were going to accelerate and come even better.

"So on that side, of course, you feel a bit strange to leave the boat. But on the other side, the team is in perfect hands.

"Alan is just the best possible guy to take the team principal role there. He knows the team upside down. He symbolises very well the spirit we have been trying to build with everyone over there and to have him leading it, teaming up with Peter, with all the team around him."

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Toto Wolff says Valtteri Bottas “merits” F1 return despite vital Mercedes role
27m ago
Valtteri Bottas
F1 Feature
What new Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies hinted is his biggest priority
57m ago
Max Verstappen and Laurent Mekies
F1 News
New Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies provides top reason Yuki Tsunoda woe will end
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez’s father explains what happens when they argue
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
RR News
Armoy Road Races 2025: Paul Jordan and Mike Browne win Friday races
10h ago
Paul Jordan

More News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri relieved to overcome 'little scare' to seal Belgian GP sprint pole
13h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Experts explain: What caused Lewis Hamilton spin - and why it’s not his fault
13h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu encounters “dangerous” brake “problem” at Hungarian WorldSBK
14h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “struggled” at Hungarian WorldSBK but knows the key to a turnaround
14h ago
Nicolo Bulega
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista pace “quite good” at Hungarian WorldSBK but not enough “to fight for victory”
14h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.