Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix

The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (at 11am UK). Qualifying for the grand prix is immediately after. The grand prix is on Sunday.

2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint race starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
5Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
7Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
12Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
13George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
17Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
18Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
20Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

Oscar Piastri scored his first sprint pole position of the season with a stunning lap at Spa-Francorchamps. 

The McLaren driver and championship leader will be joined on the front row by Red Bull's Max Verstappen

Piastri's teammate and F1 title rival Lando Norris lines up third, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside. 

Esteban Ocon's qualifying heroics see him go from a superb fifth on the grid for Haas. 

Carlos Sainz lines up sixth for Williams ahead of Oliver Bearman's Haas and Pierre Gasly's Alpine. 

Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto complete the top-10 starting positions for Racing Bulls and Sauber respectively. 

George Russell is down in 13th, while Lewis Hamilton goes from a lowly 18th after the seven-time world champion suffered a nightmare sprint qualifying. 

Heading up the rear of the field is F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli, who spun his Mercedes into the gravel at Stavelot. 

