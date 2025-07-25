Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Belgian Grand Prix
McLaren's Oscar Piastri starts on pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race.
Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix
The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (at 11am UK). Qualifying for the grand prix is immediately after. The grand prix is on Sunday.
|2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint race starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|7
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|13
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|20
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
Oscar Piastri scored his first sprint pole position of the season with a stunning lap at Spa-Francorchamps.
The McLaren driver and championship leader will be joined on the front row by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Piastri's teammate and F1 title rival Lando Norris lines up third, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside.
Esteban Ocon's qualifying heroics see him go from a superb fifth on the grid for Haas.
Carlos Sainz lines up sixth for Williams ahead of Oliver Bearman's Haas and Pierre Gasly's Alpine.
Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto complete the top-10 starting positions for Racing Bulls and Sauber respectively.
George Russell is down in 13th, while Lewis Hamilton goes from a lowly 18th after the seven-time world champion suffered a nightmare sprint qualifying.
Heading up the rear of the field is F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli, who spun his Mercedes into the gravel at Stavelot.