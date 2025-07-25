Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix

The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (at 11am UK). Qualifying for the grand prix is immediately after. The grand prix is on Sunday.

2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint race starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 5 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 7 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 11 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 13 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 18 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 20 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

Oscar Piastri scored his first sprint pole position of the season with a stunning lap at Spa-Francorchamps.

The McLaren driver and championship leader will be joined on the front row by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Piastri's teammate and F1 title rival Lando Norris lines up third, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside.

Esteban Ocon's qualifying heroics see him go from a superb fifth on the grid for Haas.

Carlos Sainz lines up sixth for Williams ahead of Oliver Bearman's Haas and Pierre Gasly's Alpine.

Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto complete the top-10 starting positions for Racing Bulls and Sauber respectively.

George Russell is down in 13th, while Lewis Hamilton goes from a lowly 18th after the seven-time world champion suffered a nightmare sprint qualifying.

Heading up the rear of the field is F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli, who spun his Mercedes into the gravel at Stavelot.