Max Verstappen channels Jose Mourinho in response to new F1 swearing rules

F1 world champion Max Verstappen channelled his inner Jose Mourinho in response to the FIA’s new swearing and misconduct rules.

Verstappen was ordered to “accomplish some work of public interest” at the end of 2024 after using an expletive during an FIA press conference at last year’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Last month, the FIA introduced new guidelines which could result in F1 drivers receiving fines, points deductions and even potential race bans for violating the rules by criticising the governing body or swearing.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been on a mission to clampdown on swearing in F1, a topic which has caused friction with the drivers, who were not consulted about the changes before they were implemented.

“If prefer not to speak about that, it might get me in trouble. So it’s better not to answer that,” Verstappen said when asked for his thoughts during a press conference ahead of the F1 season launch event at the O2 in London.

Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Adrien Fourmaux became the first driver to be fined for swearing since the new guidelines were issued.

Max Verstappen channeling his inner Jose Mourinho in response to a question about the FIA’s new misconduct rules



Fourmaux was fined €10,000 with a further €20,000 fine suspended for saying “we f****d up” during an interview for the championship’s official streaming service Rally TV.

However, F1 drivers could be hit with fines totalling €40,000 for the same offence.

In Formula E, the FIA opted not to punish Dan Ticktum for his profanity-laden outburst - containing at least 10 expletives - during a race in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

The lack of FIA action in this case suggests F1’s governing body will be more lenient approach to swearing over team radio during races.

Speaking later to media including Crash.net, Verstappen did elaborate further.

“It's a lot of money,” he said. “Honestly, from my side, I think it's not necessary to be like that with the rules. I think you need to use a bit of common sense.

“Besides, I prefer that we actually focus on other topics to try and improve safety, to try and improve the overall performance of Formula 1 cars, instead of actually having to focus on all these kinds of things. It's a bit unnecessary, I think. I think it’s a bit much.”

Verstappen described it as a “complicated matter” but stressed he would share his opinion with Ben Sulayem if the FIA president reached out to him for his views.