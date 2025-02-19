Jeremy Clarkson’s rumour about Lewis Hamilton in Italy seems to have come true

A rumour about Lewis Hamilton first spread by Jeremy Clarkson has been backed up by an Italian newspaper.

Famous TV star and F1 fan Clarkson - a schoolfriend of Adrian Newey’s - was critical of Hamilton’s adaptation to Ferrari last month.

After criticising Hamilton’s attire and the attention surrounding his first day at Maranello, Clarkson wrote in The Sun: “I’m told his new house isn’t anywhere near the team’s HQ. It’s in Milan, and he doesn’t even commute in a Ferrari road car, choosing instead to use Fiat’s helicopter.

“It made me wonder. What is Lewis now? A driver? Or a superstar?”

A newspaper in Italy has now also reported where Hamilton’s Italian base will be, corroborating Clarkson’s rumour.

Hamilton will reside in Milan, 195kmh from Ferrari’s HQ, Corriere Della Sera report.

He will stay in the Porta Nuova area, a main business district of Milan.

Hamilton found his new base to be “better than the sumptuous residences” in the Emilia-Romagna region, where Ferrari’s HQ is.

There was no mention of Clarkson's claim about travelling by helicopter.

The same report states that Hamilton has already been learning Italian.

Footage has already spread of Hamilton addressing his new colleagues in Italian, saying: "Thank you all for your warm welcome.

“I’m happy to start this new adventure with you, in Ferrari. It has always been my dream to be part of this team. I can't wait to work with you. Thank you.”

Lewis Hamilton stayed in motorhome at Maranello

Hamilton spent his first few nights at Maranello in his private motorhome, Corriere Della Sera report.

He obscured the Mercedes branding on his motorhome, they report. Access to Ferrari is permitted only to vehicles of the Stellantis Group.

Ferrari’s new superstar driver is being supported by a staff of 12 people who “solve every problem, from logistics to communication”, the newspaper reports.

This bedding-in process will hopefully allow Hamilton to arrive at the season-opening F1 Australian Grand Prix and begin contention for the record eighth drivers’ title.

After appearing in public dressed in red for the first time at the F1 75 Live launch alongside Charles Leclerc and Fred Vasseur, he will again test his new machine privately in Italy.

He will shake down the 2025 version of the car for the first time at Fiorano today (Wednesday). Fans have already flocked to the scene where Hamilton first drove an older-spec Ferrari weeks ago.

F1 official preseason testing in Bahrain will allow the rest of the world a proper look at Hamilton behind the wheel of the Ferrari.