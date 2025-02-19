Revealed: Staggering ‘four tenths faster’ claim about Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Expectations for Lewis Hamilton are sky-rocketing in Italy amid a report of the Ferrari’s vast improvement in his hands.

Hamilton has tested older-spec Ferrari F1 machines and spent time on the simulator at Maranello.

It is during his sim time that massive gains have been reported.

Hamilton’s Ferrari is four tenths quicker, judging by tests on the sim, according to Corriere Della Sera.

And it is the driving style of Hamilton, and new teammate Charles Leclerc, which is reportedly making the difference.

There is an “enormous difference” between Ferrari’s winter forecast and the reality of the track, the same report claims.

Ferrari focus on one-lap gains

Hamilton has been bedding in at Ferrari’s HQ where Loic Serra and Jerome D’Ambrosio are familiar faces from Mercedes.

Team principal Fred Vasseur knows Hamilton from his junior days.

Technical director Serra, in particular, is reportedly focused on improving the Ferrari’s one-lap speed.

Last year, getting the tyres up to temperature quickly was a regular problem which they are determined to eradicate for Hamilton’s arrival.

Hamilton’s weakness in 2024 was also his qualifying performances.

But, determined to win the record eighth F1 drivers’ title, Hamilton will be fully committed to the development of his machine, as well as the racing, it is claimed.

“He’s been in the simulator, that process is underway. That will be crucial to how he goes at Ferrari, and how they develop a car that suits him and helps him,” Lewis Larkam told the Crash F1 podcast.

“At Mercedes he was super comfortable and perhaps didn’t need the extra time.

“Now, he perhaps need to start from scratch."

Connor McDonagh said: “Other than last year, maybe, he was always the one trying to push the set-ups.

“He was in the simulator, trying to turn Mercedes around.

“He’s not going to give up. He’s going to be fully committed to the cause.

“There can be no major concern about his contribution, in that regard.”