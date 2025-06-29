PICTURES: Yamaha MotoGP riders on track in special ‘Haga R7’ livery

Yamaha’s special Dutch MotoGP livery makes its track debut during warm-up at Assen.

Fabio Quartararo, special livery, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, special livery, 2025 Dutch MotoGP

The Monster and Pramac Yamaha MotoGP riders took to the track in their retro 1999 Noriyuki Haga R7 livery during Sunday morning warm-up at the Dutch MotoGP.

The iconic red and white design – part of Yamaha’s 70th anniversary celebrations – was revealed ahead of the Dutch MotoGP weekend.

Pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo, factory team-mate Alex Rins, and Pramac duo Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira will all race in the eye-catching colour scheme this afternoon.

The commemorative design extends beyond the M1s themselves, with riders also wearing matching leathers, boots, gloves and helmet designs to complete the throwback tribute.

Yamaha was founded on 1 July 1955, meaning its 70th anniversary officially falls just two days after the race. The Dutch GP venue is itself celebrating 100 years of the TT Assen.

Quartararo, who crashed out of fourth place in the Sprint, will be chasing his second grand prix podium of the season this afternoon.

Alex Rins, special livery, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Alex Rins, special livery, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Jack Miller, special livery, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Jack Miller, special livery, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, special livery, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, special livery, 2025 Dutch MotoGP

 

