Alex Rins identifies key weakness to rescue flailing MotoGP form

Factory Yamaha rider Alex Rins says his focus for this weekend’s MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix will be improving his qualifying form having suffered badly in the first half of the season.

Yamaha has made tangible progress with its M1 in 2025 compared to the previous season, having enjoyed pole positions and podiums in both sprints and grands prix.

But only 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo has been able to achieve these results, with only one other top five result coming from a different Yamaha rider this season.

Alex Rins has so far only cracked the top 10 once in the opening 12 grands prix, and even then he was a distant last in a crash-strewn German Grand Prix that saw just 10 finishers.

Qualifying form has been a key weakness for Rins this season, with the Spaniard starting inside the top 10 once (ninth at Lusail and Mugello) and averaging 15th across the first 12 rounds.

Coming into this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Rins has identified this as an area of urgent improvement.

“I had a good summer break – some time to recharge, train, and prepare for the second half of the season,” he said.

“Like I said in Brno, improving qualifying is a priority for us, so that's one of the areas we'll concentrate on this weekend.

“Other than that, Spielberg has a eleven-corner layout with hard braking zones, so braking stability and acceleration will be other key areas that are especially important this weekend.”

Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Fabio Quartararo is the leading Yamaha in the points in ninth.

Looking to the race, the Frenchman said: “I really enjoyed the summer break, relaxing with my friends and family – and, of course, I still did my usual training.

“The last three weeks were a good opportunity to recharge because we know the second half of the season is very busy.

“We know our strengths and weaknesses, and we will continue to work really hard in the next 10 GPs on finding improvements.

“I feel ready to give it my 100%, as always. Let's see what we can do this weekend.”