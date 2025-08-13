Connor Zilisch undergoes surgery after fall during NASCAR wins celebrations

NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch has undergone surgery on the collarbone that he broke while celebrating his victory at Watkins Glen on Saturday.

Zilisch was climbing onto the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in Victory Lane when he appeared to slip on the window net and tumble hard onto the concrete.

The 19-year-old was initially moved to the circuit’s medical centre before being transported to a hospital for further checks, where he was diagnosed with a collarbone injury.

The accident forced him to miss his planned appearance in Sunday’s Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing at the same venue.

Now, four days after the surprising fall, Zilisch has issued an update to reveal that an operation was successfully completed on his shoulder.

It’s unclear how long it will take to recover from the surgery or whether he will be fit to compete in the next round of the Xfinity Series at Daytona on 23 August.

“I wanted to give everyone a quick update,” Zilisch wrote on social media platform X (formely Twitter).

“Had surgery on my collarbone this morning to get a plate and screws to help with the healing process.

“Been a tough few days for me mentally, but all the love you guys have shown has certainly helped. Thank you.”

Zilisch currently leads the Xfinity Series on 823 points after winning five of the last eight races of the season.

The teenage sensation is primed to secure a full-time seat with Trackhouse Racing in 2025, taking the place vacated by Daniel Suarez.