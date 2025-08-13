Connor Zilisch undergoes surgery after fall during NASCAR wins celebrations

Connor Zilisch is recovering after undergoing a collarbone surgery on Wednesday.

Connor Zilisch
Connor Zilisch
© NASCAR Media

NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch has undergone surgery on the collarbone that he broke while celebrating his victory at Watkins Glen on Saturday.

Zilisch was climbing onto the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in Victory Lane when he appeared to slip on the window net and tumble hard onto the concrete.

The 19-year-old was initially moved to the circuit’s medical centre before being transported to a hospital for further checks, where he was diagnosed with a collarbone injury.

The accident forced him to miss his planned appearance in Sunday’s Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing at the same venue.

Now, four days after the surprising fall, Zilisch has issued an update to reveal that an operation was successfully completed on his shoulder.

It’s unclear how long it will take to recover from the surgery or whether he will be fit to compete in the next round of the Xfinity Series at Daytona on 23 August.

“I wanted to give everyone a quick update,” Zilisch wrote on social media platform X (formely Twitter).

“Had surgery on my collarbone this morning to get a plate and screws to help with the healing process. 

“Been a tough few days for me mentally, but all the love you guys have shown has certainly helped. Thank you.”

Zilisch currently leads the Xfinity Series on 823 points after winning five of the last eight races of the season.

The teenage sensation is primed to secure a full-time seat with Trackhouse Racing in 2025, taking the place vacated by Daniel Suarez.

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Michelin offers revised front tyre, Austrian MotoGP "approached with caution"
6m ago
Start, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Dropped F1 driver Logan Sargeant takes first step towards racing comeback
9m ago
Logan Sargeant, Williams
F1 News
Ralf Schumacher slams Lewis Hamilton: "A lot of drama, maybe he's too old"
21m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 News
Surprise Cadillac lifeline touted for Mick Schumacher, but he's not racing
23m ago
Mick Schumacher
MotoGP News
Jack Miller switches from Suzuka to MotoGP at "a track I really like"
24m ago
Jack Miller

More News

Moto2 News
Under pressure Moto2 rider out of Austrian MotoGP after training crash
27m ago
Deniz Oncu, 2025 Moto2 Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
F1 boss responds to drivers’ concerns about 2026 rules
27m ago
F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali
MotoGP News
Huge MotoGP milestone at Austrian Grand Prix shines a light on illustrious legacy
29m ago
2023 French MotoGP
BSB News
Glenn Irwin and PBM Ducati "relationship strained" - "probably more to it..."
49m ago
Glenn Irwin, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
One MotoGP rookie’s injury woes continue as replacement announced
3h ago
Somkiat Chantra, LCR Honda, 2025 Dutch MotoGP