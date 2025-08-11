Connor Zilisch has provided an update on his condition after suffering a shocking fall while celebrating victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen.

The championship leader had dominated the race in the No. 88 JR Motorsport Chevrolet, but drama struck afterwards while he was basking in the champagne in the Victory Lane.

As he climbed to the top of the car, Zilisch’s leg appeared to slip on the window net, sending him falling straight on the concrete.

The teenage sensation had to be taken to the circuit’s medical centre on a stretcher before being transported to a hospital for further check-ups.

CT scans for his head were cleared, but he was diagnosed with an injury to his collarbone.

Returning to the paddock in upstate New York on Sunday with a cloth strapped to his shoulder, Zilisch said: “I’m doing okay. I’m very grateful to be able to walking today, just to be alright.

“Thanks to all the medics who took care of me and everybody who reached out and wished me well, I do appreciate it a lot.

“I was climbing out of the car and obviously the window net was on the door. As soon as I started spraying water my foot slipped. The last thing I remember was being halfway down and falling.

“So glad it wasn’t any worse and the collarbone is the extent of the injuries.”

I've watched racing for 35 yrs and I've never seen anything like this happen. Zilisch the biggest young star in Nascar you hate to see something so flukey like this happen to the kid. pic.twitter.com/JCl5dPaHoM — Wesley Colvin (@TruUKFan) August 9, 2025

Red Bull-backed Zilisch, who is also competing part-time in the Cup Series this year, was ruled out of Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen. Trackhouse Racing elected not to replace him with another driver.

“Hate I couldn’t make it to the [Cup] race today and give myself a shot to get a good result for Trackhouse and Red Bull,” he said.

It’s unclear if Zilisch will be able to recover to take part in the next round of the season at the Daytona oval on 22 August.

The 19-year-old previously missed the Texas race after suffering a minor back in jury in Talladega.

“We are working with all the doctors to figure out what’s going to be the next steps,” he said.

“I’ve got a little motivation from Shane [Van Gisbergen], my [NASCAR] teammate.

“He had a plate put in and raced the weekend after. I don’t know if i will be that quick but hopefully young guns will heal fast and I’ll be back in it as soon as possible.”