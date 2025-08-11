Connor Zilisch’s health update after shocking fall during NASCAR victory celebrations

Connor Zilisch suffers a collarbone injury after slipping while celebrating victory at Watkins Glen.

Connor Zilisch
Connor Zilisch
© NASCAR Media

Connor Zilisch has provided an update on his condition after suffering a shocking fall while celebrating victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen.

The championship leader had dominated the race in the No. 88 JR Motorsport Chevrolet, but drama struck afterwards while he was basking in the champagne in the Victory Lane.

As he climbed to the top of the car, Zilisch’s leg appeared to slip on the window net, sending him falling straight on the concrete.

The teenage sensation had to be taken to the circuit’s medical centre on a stretcher before being transported to a hospital for further check-ups.

CT scans for his head were cleared, but he was diagnosed with an injury to his collarbone.

Returning to the paddock in upstate New York on Sunday with a cloth strapped to his shoulder, Zilisch said: “I’m doing okay. I’m very grateful to be able to walking today, just to be alright.

“Thanks to all the medics who took care of me and everybody who reached out and wished me well, I do appreciate it a lot.

“I was climbing out of the car and obviously the window net was on the door. As soon as I started spraying water my foot slipped. The last thing I remember was being halfway down and falling. 

“So glad it wasn’t any worse and the collarbone is the extent of the injuries.”

Red Bull-backed Zilisch, who is also competing part-time in the Cup Series this year, was ruled out of Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen. Trackhouse Racing elected not to replace him with another driver.

“Hate I couldn’t make it to the [Cup] race today and give myself a shot to get a good result for Trackhouse and Red Bull,” he said.

It’s unclear if Zilisch will be able to recover to take part in the next round of the season at the Daytona oval on 22 August.

The 19-year-old previously missed the Texas race after suffering a minor back in jury in Talladega.

“We are working with all the doctors to figure out what’s going to be the next steps,” he said.

“I’ve got a little motivation from Shane [Van Gisbergen], my [NASCAR] teammate. 

“He had a plate put in and raced the weekend after. I don’t know if i will be that quick but hopefully young guns will heal fast and I’ll be back in it as soon as possible.”

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
A Ducati rider was "so far away" but is now threatening to upstage rivals
3m ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Czech MotoGP
BSB News
Injured BSB duo caught up in worrying Thruxton crash receive heartfelt messages
22m ago
BSB
F1 News
Toto Wolff drops ‘watch this space’ hint about Valtteri Bottas F1 return
48m ago
Toto Wolff
BSB News
Glenn Irwin after Yamaha BSB debut: “I feel like I’ve been hit by a bus!”
48m ago
Glenn Irwin, Nirtous Competition, 2025 Thruxton BSB
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton sets record straight on why he sent documents to Ferrari F1
54m ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve to race at Goodwood Revival festival
1h ago
Jacques Villeneuve
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in spotlight to tackle Austrian MotoGP brake rule
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia
RR News
Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness had mixed luck in truck race outing
1h ago
John McGuinness, International Truck Prix
NASCAR News
Connor Zilisch’s health update after shocking fall during NASCAR victory celebrations
1h ago
Connor Zilisch
MotoGP News
Bad luck forces Miguel Oliveira to miss a big chance which Jack Miller grabbed
1h ago
Jack Miller