Genesis’s new LMDh prototype hits the track for the first time

Genesis has completed its first shakedown with the GMR-001 that will contest the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship in 2026.

Genesis race drivers Andre Lotterer and Pipo Derani turned the first laps in the new Oreca-based LMDh prototype at what is understood to be the Paul Ricard Circuit in France.

It followed Lotterer and Derani undertaking multiple sessions in the simulator to complete calibrations and establish a baseline set-up for the car.

Hyundai’s luxury brand is now making preparations for its first full-blown test with the GMR-001 in coming weeks.

“We are at a time, where we seem to be passing milestones every day, but this is exactly what we must be doing.” said Genesis Magma Racing Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul. “After planning for and talking about these moments for the last eight months, to be able to see a finished car running exactly as we planned is incredibly exciting.”

“We are also starting the process of moving into the new Genesis Magma Racing facility at Le Castellet. The start of testing is the beginning of bringing the different streams of work together – the design and development of the chassis, the design and development of the engine, equipping a workshop and building the team.”

Genesis also unveiled images of its first fully-built LMDh chassis, finished in bare carbon fibre, during its shakedown run at Paul Ricard.



The Korean brand said it was the first of the three chassis to be built in the coming months to support the development and homologation of its Hypercar contender.

An extensive testing programme is scheduled on multiple tracks in Europe ahead of the car’s debut in Qatar 1812km in March 2026.